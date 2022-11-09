The Earth’s Ozone Layer Continues to Heal
It seemed that over the past few decades that most news about the environment and the ozone layer was usually BAD news. Well, here is a positive development about our planet that I think you’ll want to read about.
A recent study shows that the Earth’s ozone layer is continuing to heal and some of the damage that we have caused is being reversed. If you need a refresher, this is a good thing because the ozone layer absorbs harmful UV rays from the sun that do damage to humans and the planet.
If you don’t remember, the situation with the ozone layer was so dire that in 1987 countries all over the world implemented measures to stop using substances that depleted the ozone layer. The treaty was called the Montreal Protocol.
The lead author of the new study, Antara Banerjee, said, “This study adds to growing evidence showing the profound effectiveness of the Montreal Protocol. Not only has the treaty spurred healing of the ozone layer, it’s also driving recent changes in Southern Hemisphere air circulation patterns.”
Banerjee also added, “The challenge in this study was proving our hypothesis that ozone recovery is in fact driving these atmospheric circulation changes and it isn’t just a coincidence.”
The study showed that even though carbon dioxide levels continue to rise and expand circulation in the Southern Hemisphere, including the jet stream, the changes in the ozone are responsible for certain changes in the way the air circulates.
If this trend continues, the ozone layer above the Northern Hemisphere should recover fully in the next 15 years.
Although this is a positive development, scientists worry that carbon dioxide emissions caused by humans and resulting climate change could potentially undo all these developments at some point.
Do your part to help out, people!
Please and thank you!
