She Caught Him Going Through Her Purse. Did She Overreact By Filing A Report?
Most women would probably agree that their purse or handbag is a pretty private thing. Aside from being the place you keep important document and money, it’s almost, like, an extension of our bodies.
OP has a disorganized co-worker who is always forgetting things he needs to make his day run smoothly. OP likes him and often lends him things like a phone charger to help him out.
There’s this coworker “Martin” 31M. who always forgets where he leaves his stuff. He always forgets his phone charger at home and borrows mine to use. I don’t mind lending him my charger.
He’s a nice person and I love maintaining a good relationship with my coworkers. Especially!! male coworkers.
Then one day she arrived at her desk to see him going through her bag. He claimed he needed a charger right away and was just looking for it, but she told him it was a huge violation of her privacy and trust.
The other day, I was in the restroom then when I walked back into the office, I saw Martin with both hands inside my purse literally looking through it. I was shocked. I have highly personal stuff that I carry in my purse.
I freaked out and snatched my purse out of his hands asking what he was doing. He got nervous and said he was looking for my charger.
I asked why he thought it was okay for him to look through my purse and he said that, since I always lend him my charger then he thought I wouldn’t mind if he looked for it in my purse when he couldn’t ask me because I was out of the office and he needed it right then.
I told him he violated my privacy and disrespected my boundaries.
It didn’t end there, though, because she reported him at work.
I went and filed a report with the company’s headquarters after telling them what happened.
They said it was unacceptable and promised to deal with it.
Her co-workers think she’s making a mountain out of a molehill, but is she?
Martin got into trouble for this and he and my coworkers were pissed saying I overreacted and went way overboard by reporting this situation. My female coworker told me to “get over myself” and stop crying victim over a simple “misunderstanding”.
I felt very guilty after this now I think I might have blown this out of proportion and overreacted.
You know Reddit is weighing in!
The top comment says that he wouldn’t even go into his wife’s purse, with or without permission, so this guy definitely crossed the line.
This person goes further, calling the co-worker deranged.
This comment doubts that the guy really couldn’t have waited five minutes.
They’re not sure how any of the co-workers could actually be on the other person’s side here.
This person is wondering whether or not OP even apologized.
I’m hoping this guy learned a valuable lesson here.
But no one should be mad at OP for giving it to him.
