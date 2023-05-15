A Woman Left Her Husband After He Refused to Clean Their House for Six Days
Nobody likes a deadbeat and being married to someone who doesn’t pull their weight when it comes to household chores and cleaning up can be a major pain in the you-know-what.
And it only seems natural that in this day and age of social media, people sometimes air their dirty laundry when they’re not feeling great about their relationships.
And a woman named Lynalice Bandy shared a video where she basically said that she’s mad as HELL and she’s not gonna take it anymore after she came home after working six long days in a row to find her house a mess.
The video shows how Lynalice’s entire house was a disaster with food, toys, and laundry covering the floor and all surfaces.
A caption in her video reads, “I’d like to pretend I’m not the only person who cleans here, but as you can see…These rooms don’t get much attention when I’m not here.”
Ugh…
She also says that her husband has not been helping because he said he’s been focused on his schoolwork but that excuse doesn’t fly anymore because school is out for a break.
She added that he’s only focused on wanting to work on the four cars in their driveway.
This guy sounds like a real gem…
Take a look at her video.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said they’re proud of her and they’re going through the same thing.
Another viewer made a good point about having a “partner” like this.
And one TikTokker made a suggestion about what they think she should do.
Good grief!
The things that some people have to deal with…