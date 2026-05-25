The Ultimate Roadside Backfire: Impatient Homeowner Screams at a Delivery Driver—So He Drops Her Heavy Box Right in the Street

Imagine being a delivery driver. Depending on where you’re delivering packages, parking may or may not be easy. What would you do if there was no convenient place to park but you had a really heavy delivery? Would you be willing to park far away and walk, or would you park illegally for a minute while you unload the package?

In this story, one delivery driver shares what happened when he had to delivery a heavy package to a rich neighborhood with narrow streets. He didn’t have anywhere to park his delivery truck. A homeowner told him parking was half a mile away, but that doesn’t sound like a realistic distance to walk with a heavy package.

He thought he had the perfect, easy, temporary solution to the problem, but a homeowner complained about where he decided to park.

So, he decided not to park there. He also decided not to park a half a mile away. Yet, he still managed to do the delivery.

Keep reading for all the details.

You can’t park here! OK so some background. I am a delivery driver working for one of the big delivery companies in the US. Today’s delivery route includes a very high end neighborhood with very narrow streets that have cars parked on both sides. So even more narrow for my big delivery truck. My next package is a big one definitely a desk or flat pack furniture weighing at least 80lbs.

One resident was really upset at where he parked.

I stop at the address and park my vehicle basically in the middle of the street. But i will be quick and I have my flashers on so no problem. From the delivery address a little old lady with the anger of Satan comes flying out yelling ” you can’t park here!” I say back ” ok well where can I park to deliver this?” She says ” the nearest parking for non residence is at the tennis court a half mile away “

He noticed the name on the package he was delivering.

Lugging a 80lb desk a half mile when I’m already stupid far behind and it’s 110f outside no thanks. …wait a minute reads label on package ” are you Karen?” She responds “Well yeah but what does that have to do with you parking here” malicious compliance.

He didn’t park, but he did deliver the desk.

Pulls emergency brake slams vehicle in drive seat belt still on ” i am not in park so not parked ” wiggles heavy big package out the window while holding down the brake. Placing it standing up at her feet scanned as left with resident. I yell as I drive off “package delivered safely have a nice day” I think i hear her say ” wait you can’t just “as i drive off

She didn’t know what to think.

I look into my side view to see a very confused old lady looking at her desk then looking at my delivery truck barely fitting down her street. Yes there were better ways of handling this but all would require me to walk a half mile in the heat either to leave a notice or carry a desk. Either way I simply didn’t have time for that.

It’s crazy that the lady who complained was the same lady he was delivering the package to. You’d think she should’ve been expecting the delivery and happy that he was there to deliver it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is funny!

Here’s another funny comment.

Of all the people to complain, she was crazy to complain.

This person says “thank you.”

Delivery drivers really don’t get enough credit for their hard work. Sometimes they truly have to deal with some crazy situations, like the one in this story. I’m sure it’s not always easy to find somewhere to park a big truck or to deal with crazy customers who seem to care about parking rules more than getting their package delivered.

I love his creative solution to the problem. He technically wasn’t parked, and he did technically deliver the package.

I would love to know how the customer managed to get the heavy package out of the street. Did she have to ask a neighbor or family member for help? Did she open the box right there and bring it inside piece by piece (assuming it was a flat-packed furniture item that needed to be assembled)? I’ll never know, but it’s fun to think about.