She Said Her Dad and Brother Have to Wear Bras if She Has to Wear One at Home. Did She Go Too Far?
I can’t help but laugh at this headline!
I mean, have you ever seen a story like this on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page before?
I don’t think any of us have!
But that’s why that page is so great!
So check this story out and see if you think this woman was out of line.
Start now!
AITA for saying that if I have to wear a bra at home so does my dad and brother?
“For starters, I (F23) have the smallest chest in the family. My brother (M26) and father (M57) both are a bit on the heavier side, but I have never used that against them before and it’s never been a big issue.
Last week my parents and brother came over for a surprise visit and I happened to forgo wearing a bra since it was just me at home loafing in my room and reading stuff. They wanted to stay a while and chat/ have tea in the apartment so I didn’t really see a reason to put on a bra still.
Fast forward a while and I notice my mom is giving me a look. I wasn’t wearing anything particularly see through or thin, it was just a regular graphic-tee of my favourite hot sauce and some shorts. My mom told me to go change since it was inappropriate for me to be wearing “so little” with men in the house.
I told her politely at first that I didn’t think it was anything weird and I used to wear these exact clothes at our house all the time not that long ago and she never said anything. But then she started going off on a tangent about how I wasn’t little anymore and I couldn’t get away with having them just “swinging around”.
We argued a bit about it because I really can’t be bothered to put on a bra during the weekend when I have no plans on going anywhere, but she kept insisting that I was being a terrible host and “exposing myself”. My dad and brother were also on her side (brother more reluctantly) and just told me to do what she wants and it wasn’t a big deal.
I don’t know why, but I just felt so done and stressed at this point that I snapped “If I have to wear a bra in my own house because of my chest then so do dad and bro.” I could tell right away that my comment made my dad feel hurt, and I did feel immensely guilty afterward, but I still don’t think I should have had to put on a bra for a surprise visit when they were going to leave soon anyways.
My brother tells me that I took it too far and I should’ve just either ignored her or changed for that little while they were visiting. My mom also still refuses to talk to me until I apologize for my inappropriate comment.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say about this on Reddit.
One reader said she’s NTA and that this is her house.
Another Reddit user agreed and said they can leave if they have to.
And this individual said she’s NTA and that her mom sounds DISTURBED.