Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Telling His Parents They Can Pay Him for His Forgiveness
You want my forgiveness?
You better be prepared to pay up!
Uh oh!
That sure doesn’t sound good!
But was this guy an a**hole for saying this to his parents?
Get all the details below and see where you stand.
AITA for telling my parents I am willing to sell them my forgiveness?
“My parents expected me to be independent the minute I turned 18. They gave me the money they had saved up for my education and they started charging me rent.
I was lucky enough to have a partial scholarship and I found a job in the city my university was in so I moved there before the school year began.
With my parents money, my scholarship, and my wages I was able to scrape by.
I rarely if ever spoke with my parents. I was kind of busy.
I guess they decided that they didn’t want that kind of relationship with my younger siblings because they were not presented with the same option. They both lived at home all through university and even afterwards.
I am 34 now with a decent job and a great girlfriend whom I will be marrying this summer.
I sent my parents and siblings an invitation. They called me to ask why they were not involved in the wedding.
I responded that they hadn’t really been part of my life in 16 years and that I was being nice by inviting them.
They said that they acknowledged that they made mistakes when I was young bet that it was in the past and that I should get over it.
Against my fiancee’s advice I sent them an itemized bill for everything I paid for myself that they freely gave my brother and sister. I said if they wanted to be a part of my life they had to ante up.
They said that they cannot afford that because they are in debt still from helping my siblings out. I laughed at that and said I hoped that I would see them at the wedding and hung up.
My family are all getting ahold of me to let me know how much I’m hurting my parents.
The thing is that I don’t want their money. And I don’t want anything from them at all other than their attendance at my wedding. If they can’t do that then I’m fine with our yearly phone call.
AITA?”
I guess forgiveness carries a high price…