‘The kid ran away and burst into tears.’ Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Yelling at a Kid Who Crawled Under His Table at a Restaurant

Parents…do you want a little tip today?

Keep your kids under control when you are out in public!

It drives other people nuts if they’re the ones who have to deal with them.

Okay, now that everyone has learned this important life lesson, it’s time to check out this guy’s story and see if you think he acted like an a**hole.

Let’s get started!

AITA for yelling at a kid for crawling under my table at a restaurant? “My friend Jack and I after a long stressful week like to go to the local pizza place. It’s not fine dining by any stretch of the imagination but there are booths and tables of people sitting down. I see a large table near us of like 10 people a few couples and bunch of small kids between like 4 and 8, and the kids are running around the restaurant being loud while the adults are drinking wine and eating their pizza. I ignore the commotion for like 20 minutes when suddenly, I feel like a hand on my leg and one of the little kids is crawling under Jack and my table, I wasn’t thinking and snapped at the kid, and said “Get away from our table!” and the kid ran away and burst into tears. One of the parents at the other table came over and started tearing into me about “how cranky and mean i was and how dare I yell at her kid, who was just playing” meanwhile her and the other middle aged forty something parents are letting their kids run amok and be loud and obnoxious while my friend and I are trying to enjoy a night out. I ripped her a new one and said “How entitled do you need to be to think it’s ok to let your kids just crawl under other people’s tables?” She called me an a**hole and walked away in a huff.”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

One person said he’s NTA and that his personal space was invaded.

And this person agreed that she couldn’t control her own child.

And this Reddit user said what this guy did was PERFECT.

Gotta be honest… this made me laugh out loud.