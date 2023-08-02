‘Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles…’ When Your “Employee Appreciation” Meal Shows You’re Not Appreciated At All
by Trisha Leigh
Sometimes you have to wonder what’s going on in the heads of employers these days. They claim that no one wants to work and that they’re having trouble finding people to pay, but then they don’t seem to, you know, actually treat the folks who do want to work for them kindly.
Like, for instance, these people who received an “employee appreciation” meal that clearly said exactly the opposite.
Miss Molly (@the.__.jabberwocky) shared this video of the meal’s remnants, which is not exactly inspiring, despite the flute audio from Titanic playing in the background.
“Employee ‘appreciation’ for both BOH/FOH.'”
It appears to be canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles, and belies everything we’ve been told about free food.
Check out the video for yourself, but not if you’re eating.
@the.__.jabberwocky
Employee “appreciation” for the BOH/FOH #fail #valuedemployee #BOH #FOH #hhonors
People in the comments agreed that none of the food looked appetizing at all, and was obviously about the cheapest thing management could find.
They were quick to point out that the company likely made millions and this was all they deigned to give the help.
This person wondered what they give to employees they don’t like.
Y’all, they didn’t even get soda?
Nah. Bye!
