August 2, 2023 at 7:15 am

‘Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles…’ When Your “Employee Appreciation” Meal Shows You’re Not Appreciated At All

by Trisha Leigh

BadEmployeeAppreciation Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Sometimes you have to wonder what’s going on in the heads of employers these days. They claim that no one wants to work and that they’re having trouble finding people to pay, but then they don’t seem to, you know, actually treat the folks who do want to work for them kindly.

Like, for instance, these people who received an “employee appreciation” meal that clearly said exactly the opposite.

Screen Shot 2023 07 30 at 1.19.22 PM Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Image Credit: TikTok

Miss Molly (@the.__.jabberwocky) shared this video of the meal’s remnants, which is not exactly inspiring, despite the flute audio from Titanic playing in the background.

“Employee ‘appreciation’ for both BOH/FOH.'”

It appears to be canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles, and belies everything we’ve been told about free food.

Screen Shot 2023 07 30 at 1.20.08 PM Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Image Credit: TikTok

Check out the video for yourself, but not if you’re eating.

@the.__.jabberwocky

Employee “appreciation” for the BOH/FOH #fail #valuedemployee #BOH #FOH #hhonors

♬ Titanic flute fail – Funny/Awesome Vids

People in the comments agreed that none of the food looked appetizing at all, and was obviously about the cheapest thing management could find.

Screen Shot 2023 07 30 at 1.20.56 PM Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Image Credit: TikTok

They were quick to point out that the company likely made millions and this was all they deigned to give the help.

Screen Shot 2023 07 30 at 1.20.32 PM Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Image Credit: TikTok

This person wondered what they give to employees they don’t like.

Screen Shot 2023 07 30 at 1.21.19 PM Canned chili, hot dogs, and some Walmart popsicles... When Your Employee Appreciation Meal Shows Youre Not Appreciated At All

Image Credit: TikTok

Y’all, they didn’t even get soda?

Nah. Bye!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter