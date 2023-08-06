‘Emily i don’t need you anymore.’ TikToker Shows How She Got Fired Without Warning And For Absolutely No Reason
by Trisha Leigh
Most people will probably get fired at least once in their lives. Most of those people, though, will have to say they saw it coming – because a majority of employers and managers will at least try to address issues and give a person the opportunity to improve.
We’re not talking about obvious infractions here, like stealing or not showing up for work, although arguably getting fired would not be a shock in those scenarios, either.
According to Emily Dahl (@1800titties), though, sometimes you can get totally blindsided despite not know you’d ever done anything wrong – no verbal warning, no write-ups, nothing.
Not only that, but she was let go over text message.
“Emily, I don’t need you anymore please bring your keys in when you pick up your last check.”
While most US states are “at will,” meaning either party can walk away at any time, that’s not typically the way it works.
In the video you can feel her confusion.
@1800titties
no warning at all, no write ups. they got new hires and decided to replace me
Some people in the comments are asking whether or not this is legal.
Others say it is, and advise Emily to file for unemployment as soon as possible.
Some suggest that perhaps it’s better this way, since she doesn’t probably want to work for an employer who would treat their people this way.
This shouldn’t be a thing that happens, imho.
If it does happen to you, please know it’s not your fault.