‘He could have another person ready to take my job in an hour.’ Man Quits After Boss Says He Could Easily Find Someone To Take His Place
by Trisha Leigh
The biggest thing that I think a lot of employers miss when thinking about how to recruit and retain employees is this: most of them want respect and appreciation more than just about anything else.
Sure, money is nice, but you can’t put a price on feeling needed.
OP wanted to discuss a potential upcoming raise but instead was told that he could be replaced, and in less than an hour, too.
My supervisor told me today that he could have another person ready to take my job in an hour after I left if need be.
I was only inquiring about a raise I was supposed to get anyway.
This was also during my break surrounded by other coworkers.
Without thinking about it, OP grabbed his things, quit, and told his boss to start the clock.
So I said “start the timer.”
And I left.
Is Reddit applauding or thinking this guy should have been more cautious? Let’s find out!
Sometimes you have to call their bluff.
It’s usually a bunch of bunk.
Sometimes the threats don’t even make sense.
Sometimes there’s just nothing we can do.
Seriously this is laughable.
More people need to call out bad bosses on their crap like this.
If they do, one day maybe there will be fewer of them.