‘My car is great. I only bought it two years ago.’ Dealerships Appraise Her Car For $8,000 Online, But Only Offer Her Half In Person. She Figures Out It’s A Tiny Problem To Fix.
by Laura Lynott
Cars are so darn expensive these days, so it’s no surprise that car dealerships are going to try everything they do to squeeze as much money as possible out of people.
@catalinamariadays went on a long rant to her followers about two car dealerships who told her they could only offer her half the cash for the car because there was an engine noise – but after she went to get an oil top up – she found a very simple solution.
And she put two and two together and possibly got five – thinking the two garages had fed her a lie by telling her the engine was making a noise, justifying the lower price.
@catalinamariadays said: “So, I’m at the car dealership, right and I go and get my car appraised and they tell me online that it’s gonna be $8,000 that they’re gonna pay me. I’m like okay $8,000 because I owe $8,300 on it. So, I would only have to pay $300 to the dealer for them to take on my loan.”
“But guess what, I go and get it appraised and they give me an appraisal offer of $4,300. And I look on here and I’m like, why? My car is great. I only bought it two years ago and I maintain it. It has brand new tires, I’ve just changed the battery. What could possibly be wrong?
“I have to get an oil change, that’s the only thing I know I have to do.” She read from the appraisal letter: ‘Everything good condition, good condition. Engine noise detected.’
“So, I go to another one… a dealer with a heart. You know what they tell me. They’re like ‘Oh my God, no, we’re going to help you pay off the car. We’re gonna help you do the total of this loan. We’re gonna help you by giving you the entirety of this loan right now.’
She told the dealership it was “awesome” and that she has to “leave the country in six days and I have to do something about this car.”
“That’s great that you’re gonna help me ’cause you’re a dealership with a heart, right?”
BUT the story didn’t stop there and it all seemed to go very WRONG for the young woman.
She added: “They checked my car and told me the same thing. We can only give you $4,300 because you have an engine problem. You have a noise problem in your engine. And they’re like ‘Why don’t you go and get an oil change and go to a smaller dealership and see if they’ll take it?’
Eventually she finds out an oil change worker can turn the oil light off. And for some reason she figures THAT was problem solved.
In the meantime she admits she’s lost all hope in “humanity.” But maybe she’s confused about the issue? Well, it’s not that clear. Hopefully she got that car sold!
