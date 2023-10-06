‘She claimed that she had a team of three people at my house.’ A Woman Spent $450 On A “Deep Clean” Service And Got Completely Ripped Off So She’s Suing
It’s always a HUGE bummer when you pay good money for a service and you feel like you get nothing for what you paid.
And a woman who was visibly upset and crying posted a video on TikTok and said that she paid $450 for her house to be deep cleaned and was less than thrilled with the results.
The woman said she has three children and she works seven days a week and she hired the cleaners because she doesn’t have time to do it herself.
When she got back to her house, the woman said the floors were vacuumed and that beds were made, but that was about it.
It’s obvious that she didn’t feel like her $450 was well-spent because she said that her baseboards and window seals hadn’t been cleaned like they should have been.
She said, “I’m just so upset, it’s like I’m the bad guy for complaining about the services and saying that I’m not happy. But for $450 I was expecting so much more.”
Check out what she had to say.
She posted a follow-up video and said that she got in touch with a lawyer through her job and that she ended up dropping the dispute even though the woman in charge of the company lied about how many people were working and that the whole house was cleaned.
She said, “What she’s saying is that all the things I’m complaining about are included in the deep cleaning and she did perform her services.”
Check out the video…
The woman then posted another video and said that she decided to sue the cleaning company after all and that she doesn’t even care about getting any of the money back, she just wants to prove a point.
Here’s how people responded.
Sounds like people need to know what a service’s definition of “deep clean” means before they get started.
Either way… what a mess!