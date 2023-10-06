Woman Catches Dad Out With “Side Chick” While at Dinner With Her Mom
by Laura Lynott
It’s not quite clear what’s going on with this side dish.
But the TikToker claims she was having dinner with her mom when they spotted her dad doing some shady AF.
The poster said: “Me and my momma went out to eat and saw my dad with his side chick.”
The woman the dad is out with isn’t visible due to a wooden barrier and no doubt, she’s very grateful for that!
But we can’t figure out if the mom and daughter really spotted a cheating husband, how they didn’t storm right over.
It seemed like they were ready to settle in for dinner, regardless of any side dish nearby!
TikTok posters reacted but it seemed lots of folks also had questions over the calm composure from the mom and daughter!
If they really did see the dad out cheating, we feel for them – but hey, maybe the woman was his friend?
Unless the poster updates us, we may never know!
Take care y’all.
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what people thought of the side dish:
Some folks think the mom must have known already, not to be devastated at dinner.
This poster wants to know is there more to this story. We agree we need to know more for context!
A theory the mom was out for dinner to do some detective work!
Again, we’re not sure what the situation is here, but always remember that everybody has a video camera in their pocket.