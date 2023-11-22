Should People Baby-Proof Their Homes If People With Small Kids Are Invited Over? This Mom Thinks So.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna tell you right now that the video you’re about to see is gonna divide folks.
And you’ll see why in just a minute…
A woman named Brianna posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she thinks people should consider baby-proofing their homes when friends with little kids come to visit.
Brianna admitted that her hot take “is either going to sound extremely relatable” or make her sound like a…well, you’ll see what she said in the video.
She said, “If you make a big stink about us coming to your house and bringing our toddler, and bringing all the stuff, and traveling all the way to get to you … please for the love of God, if you didn’t even try to baby proof that place, there is nothing worse.”
She said that situations like this make it hard to stay more than 20 minutes at someone’s house because she is “wrestling her alligator the entire time” if her kiddo is trying to get his hands on everything that isn’t put away.
Something to think about…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@briknighttt
Like at least put up stuff you don’t want shattered 😩 then we can actually talk and catch up! #toddlermom #momtake #momlife #momsoftiktok #babyproofing #toddlerproofing #boundaries #grandparentpsa
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer was not into what she was saying at all.
This individual said it’s up to her to teach her kids the right thing.
But one TikTokker was on her side.
I think people are pretty divided on this one.
I guess it depends on your experience with kids…