Summer Camp Boss Keeps Insulting Workers, So Employee Got Revenge And Made Sure They All Got A Paid “Vacation”
by Matthew Gilligan
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
You know that old saying, right?
Sure you do!
And the person who wrote this “Pro Revenge” story on Reddit was not messing around, friends.
Take a look at how they got back at a bad, horrible, no-good boss.
My boss thought she could insult everyone, so I made her pay everyone for going on vacations.
“Last year I took a summer job for a kids camp. It seemed to be quite well paid and I wanted to try how working with kids goes.
The hiring process was a little odd, as for the interview I was called unexpectedly and that woman, which was later my boss, spoke on the phone for about 2,5 hours+ and asked some really weird personal questions.
They were asked a surprising question.
For example she asked:”You aren’t a Covidiot, aren’t you?”
(Remember that, it will be a factor in the story). Anyway, I needed the money and it was the only callback I had gotten so far, so I took it.
She then made us all come in 2 times before starting the job, so that she can explain it to us. Both times it went on the whole day, without being included in our payments because it was “not mandatory”. I got to be the boss of my team.
Then first day came around and we faced 20+ children with their parents. But the boxes with the name lists, the toys and everything weren’t there. We basically improvised and wrote their names as they came and hoped, that they are indeed signed up.
They were disappointed.
Later the boxes arrived but the contents were measly at best. She had given us 2 kinds of games (UNO and something else) bought it like 3 times. We got little instruments for the kids to decorate but when she came around to check on us a few days later she screamed at us. “The ******* kids” shouldn’t have been allowed to take the instruments home, which she never said and made no sense.
The next few days went on like this, she came around and screamed at us for doing something that made sense to everyone of us and pretending she had instructed us otherwise at the unpaid “non-mandatory” orientation meeting (which I attended evertime, she just talked about her personal life, no instructions).
This lady was a nightmare.
She went on and offended every single person in existence. She doesn’t want to have lactose-intolerant or handicapped kids in the camp because they are too much of a hassle.
My muslim colleague got scolded for wanting to go home to her toddler after a ten hour shift and she asked her in front of everyone, if her son “still sucks on her *******” because else she doesn’t have any reason to go home. Parents with questions or complaints “are to be educated like kids because they behave like that, when they didn’t get ****** by their wife the night before”.
Also she made us work more than 12 hours without a break and **** on me when I stood up and went home at point 12 hours worked (we have a law that requires that here).
The kids weren’t off-limits, either.
But 2 events stood out, when she went after the kids.
On the first occasion you have to remember that this woman has an unhealthy obsession with corona. She not only changed the rules of everything anytime it fit her narrative, with us, she also did that with the parents which led to misunderstandings.
Every. Single. Day.
So she asks the children, aged 4 to 10, which one had done an antigen-test and who had a PCR-test. Of course the children didn’t all know what that is and a little five year old girl raised her hand for the false one.
When the witch my boss noticed that, she gave this poor girl the scolding of her life and told her, that she is dumb as a rock for not knowing the difference. Pretty sure this girl had spit in her face.
I was so in shock, I probably should have slapped her for that but I didn’t. The girl tried hard to not cry and didn’t come back the days after.
And there was more…
The second incident was even more disturbing.
A 4 year old boy hit his head at the playground when they all were outside. I was back in the office when my colleagues came running. I called the boss while my colleague called the ambulance.
When I told her that and how my colleague was already on the phone with the ambulance, she scolded me. But not because that boy got hurt, no no. Because we called the ambulance. In her world it wasn’t that bad and the father shouldn’t find out (as if he was blind and wouldn’t have seen the open wound anyway?).
The ambulance came, told us it was completely fine, even mandatory to call them in this case as an institution and the boy suffered no further injury. He is fine now, thankfully.
But I was furious. I was completely freaking out of anger. I had only worked there for 9 (!) days and the kids as well as us had been abused enough.
Instead of going after my impulse to call her back and tell her off, I calmed myself and the next day, I didn’t go to work but to the doctor.
The boss didn’t like this new development.
I explained to her, that my boss abuses me but I can’t terminate the contract early, so to keep me from snapping she put me on a sick leave without end date. My boss was not amused when I sent her that doctors notice but I ignored her calls.
I then proceeded to talk with my teammates and encouraged them to get sick leave and told them exactly what they can do and say to get that. They even tried to get rid of my Muslim coworker illegally. I explained to her, that the paperwork from them is not legal and she should ignore it and also go on sick leave.
So in about a two week frame my location had to replace all 6 people, including me, the boss there. And I took all records home too, so she couldn’t just pass them on, also changed the password to my email account and did everything to **** her off.
The word got out about this woman.
The story doesn’t end here.
As I found out, the word spread like a wildfire and because she was such a piece of **** to everyone at every location, one month after the start she lost more than half of her staff, some of them still had to be paid sick leave.
Apparently she called some of them and begged them to come back and offered bonuses as high as double the pay and still got nobody to come back to help. The silver lining was that the parents also had enough and many kids were taken out of that camp.
So end of July was there, I was on vacation sick leave and she calls. She proceeds to tell me, suspiciously calm, that if I don’t wanna come back next month I should her now please and she offered to end my contract without further obligations and with my payment for the whole month of July.
They stood their ground.
I tell her about how I’m coming back, because I really want to get better and other garbage. And of course I just didn’t and I proceeded to collect one additional full month of sick leave, without even ever speaking to her directly again. I also went out of my way to continue offering information for every single staff member of all locations that wanted to leave and still get payed or wanted to know, where they can report her.
So in the end this is what she got for being a disrespectful *****:
She lost half or more of her workers
Everyone ***** her and wants nothing to do with her (really bad publicity included)
She had to pay me the full two months, my vacation time out in money which is quite expensive for them (as I didn’t take it, because I was so sick), pay my overtime and the mandatory bonus you get for doing extra hours, all this multiplied by 6 at least (I got around 6000€ for 9 days of work from them)
Her entire enterprise went downhill
Of course I also had to get my money through legal support, so that came onto her too.
This all worked out well!
I can’t explain how much detail I put in the legal planning, so to get all the people paid out as much as possible, without any chance of legal repercussions ever. I’m safer than safe, she will not ever be able to retaliate on what I did there (I studied law for a while and got everything double checked by professionals).
She tried to harass me, I blocked her. But I heard she read my personal information to the other colleagues who stayed there and called me all possible names. So if she should ever even try to sue me or blackmail me,
I have evidence and witnesses for trying to dox me, insulting me and various other. Honestly after I wrote that down now, I’m kind proud but also surprised at how nicely all that worked out.
I didn’t see any listings searching for that project this year, so hopefully that went downhill and I hope she went back to hell where she came from unemployed.”
And here’s what people had to say.
This reader said this woman shouldn’t be allowed near kids.
Another Reddit user shared their own story.
This person is having a hard time believing some of this story…
Another individual was impressed by what they did.
And this individual also doesn’t really buy what this writer is selling.
I hope they all enjoyed their vacations!
Great work!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.