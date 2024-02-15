Big Sister Makes A Deal With Her Special Needs Sister To Have A Play Date, But When Mom Finds Out She Accuses Her Of Being Irresponsible
by Addison Sartino
Those with siblings know that for every bit of annoying they can be, you wouldn’t want to live without them.
This big sis took to Reddit to share her story.
I (17f) have a special needs 15 year old sister. I’m rather punk and tomboyish, and she is girly and pink to an obsessive degree.
She consistently asks me to “play with her”, and I always say no.
But one day, I said if she did what I said for 2 weeks, I’d play with her.
The little sister held up her end of the deal, so the big sister did too.
And she did what I said for two weeks with no hiccups whatsoever.
So I agreed to play with her.
She got ecstatic, and took me to her room where she put me in this hot-pink dress that I can only describe as “1950s housewife style”.
It had white stockings, mary janes, a pink ribbon belt forming in a bow at the back, and finished with a large pink bow matching her own that she put on the back of my head.
While it wasn’t how the big sister would choose to spend her day, it was worth it to see her sister so full of joy.
It was a day, she mainly had me pour tea at a tea party, but also took me on a walk, and swung with me at the playground, which was humiliating.
But when she hugged me and said “I love you sissy”, all my complaints were suddenly gone.
The girls mother was embarrassed by the older daughter’s appearance and punished her.
My mom saw me in the dress.
I explained what we spent the day doing, and she got upset at me for making that kind of image of myself in public.
I said we had a deal, and it was only fair.
She said I’m supposed to be the responsible one, I said i was, and she sent me to my room.
AITA?
Reddit users were quick to take the writer’s side.
One person applauded the big sister for holding her end of the deal.
Another reader laid it out step by step to show how silly the mother’s judgment is.
And this person was simply baffled by the mother’s response.
Good job being a good big sister, writer.
Don’t let this discourage you.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, big sister, dress up, family, little sister, mother, picture, playing, reddit, special needs, top