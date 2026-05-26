May 26, 2026 at 9:35 am

Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

by Heather Hall

Customer handing cash to a cashier

Pexels/Reddit

People have some strange beliefs. But every now and then you run into one that completely catches you off guard.

This cashier was working a slow shift at a big box retail store. Between customers, she stood behind the register fanning herself because the store was hot and empty. That’s when one woman apparently took major offense to it and started making comments about how she didn’t want to “give her money” to a lazy cashier.

At first, she thought the woman just meant the company in general.

Then the customer pointed directly at the cash drawer and explained that she believed the cashier personally kept all the money inside it at the end of the day.

Read on to see how their conversation played out.

Woman thinks the money in the register belongs to the cashier

This story takes place about 4 years ago when I cashiered at a red big-box superstore.

A woman who looked about 30-35 comes through my checkout to pay for her items.

She notices I’m standing around and fanning myself (it was hot out), because I don’t currently have any customers to assist, and I’m really bad at faking looking busy.

At first, she was totally shocked.

She immediately snaps at me with, “So I’m giving you my money just so you can stand around and look pretty?”

A little shocked, I respond simply with an apology, followed by an explanation that we’re in a slow period, and I’m waiting for some customers to come up.

She says she’d rather go to a different checkout line to “give her money” to a less lazy cashier or whatever.

Then, she got confused.

This is where I’m confused.

I ask her if she knows that I’m paid by the company, not by her (maybe indirectly by her), and she looks dumbfounded.

“No, you get all that money in there,” as she points to the cash drawer.

“Uh, no ma’am. I’m paid a set wage, and I assure you it’s far less than what’s in that drawer.”

No matter what she said, the lady wouldn’t believe her.

“I don’t believe you. I always carefully choose whose line I go to because I know they’re taking my money at the end of the day.”

We went back and forth with this a few more times before she just walks away.

To this day, I remain amazed that someone could think a lowly retail cashier gets the money in the cash drawer. How does she think the company makes any money?

Yikes! What a crazy thought!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever heard someone think like this.

With some people, it’s too obvious.

Retail Worker 3 Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

Quite possibly, but still…

Retail Worker 2 Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

That’s one way to look at it.

Retail Worker 1 Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

This actually happens too much.

Retail Worker Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

Some people really do say things that leave you standing there wondering how they came up with that thought in the first place.

The fact that this woman truly believed cashiers personally keep all the money in the register is honestly kind of incredible.

And somehow she went through life believing that strongly enough to choose checkout lines based on who she wanted to “give her money” to.

Retail workers hear some wild stuff.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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