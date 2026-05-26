Cashier Fans Herself During Slow Shift, but Customer Makes Strange Claim About Cash Register Money

People have some strange beliefs. But every now and then you run into one that completely catches you off guard.

This cashier was working a slow shift at a big box retail store. Between customers, she stood behind the register fanning herself because the store was hot and empty. That’s when one woman apparently took major offense to it and started making comments about how she didn’t want to “give her money” to a lazy cashier.

At first, she thought the woman just meant the company in general.

Then the customer pointed directly at the cash drawer and explained that she believed the cashier personally kept all the money inside it at the end of the day.

Read on to see how their conversation played out.

Woman thinks the money in the register belongs to the cashier This story takes place about 4 years ago when I cashiered at a red big-box superstore. A woman who looked about 30-35 comes through my checkout to pay for her items. She notices I’m standing around and fanning myself (it was hot out), because I don’t currently have any customers to assist, and I’m really bad at faking looking busy.

At first, she was totally shocked.

She immediately snaps at me with, “So I’m giving you my money just so you can stand around and look pretty?” A little shocked, I respond simply with an apology, followed by an explanation that we’re in a slow period, and I’m waiting for some customers to come up. She says she’d rather go to a different checkout line to “give her money” to a less lazy cashier or whatever.

Then, she got confused.

This is where I’m confused. I ask her if she knows that I’m paid by the company, not by her (maybe indirectly by her), and she looks dumbfounded. “No, you get all that money in there,” as she points to the cash drawer. “Uh, no ma’am. I’m paid a set wage, and I assure you it’s far less than what’s in that drawer.”

No matter what she said, the lady wouldn’t believe her.

“I don’t believe you. I always carefully choose whose line I go to because I know they’re taking my money at the end of the day.” We went back and forth with this a few more times before she just walks away. To this day, I remain amazed that someone could think a lowly retail cashier gets the money in the cash drawer. How does she think the company makes any money?

Yikes! What a crazy thought!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever heard someone think like this.

With some people, it’s too obvious.

Quite possibly, but still…

That’s one way to look at it.

This actually happens too much.

Some people really do say things that leave you standing there wondering how they came up with that thought in the first place.

The fact that this woman truly believed cashiers personally keep all the money in the register is honestly kind of incredible.

And somehow she went through life believing that strongly enough to choose checkout lines based on who she wanted to “give her money” to.

Retail workers hear some wild stuff.