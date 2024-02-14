Dad Is Always Violates His Teen Stepson’s Privacy, So He Stood Up For Himself And Moved Out Of The House
by Matthew Gilligan
Respect must be earned, folks.
That goes for all ages!
And the young man who wrote this story on Reddit seemed pretty peeved about his stepdad…but did he take things too far?
Check out what he had to say in the story below.
AITA For telling my Step-Dad he has to earn my respect?
I (19M) live with my Mom (39), Step dad (36M) and my 2 younger brothers (15M, 3M).
My mom and Dad split up during the pandemic which took a hard hit on me as I was close to my dad.
Things have gone downhill.
Three months later she started dating my step-dad who we’ll call Steve.
I liked Steve at first as we had a lot in common and he has done a lot for me but over the past few months I’ve started to dislike him.
He talks about respect a lot and he expects me and my brother to respect him because of what he does.
We had moved house recently and I was excited as it was the first time I had my own room as I had always shared with my brother, I had asked both my mom and Steve to knock on my door if they were coming into my room which I don’t believe is a hard ask.
Steve is being disrespectful.
My mom has always done this but Steve never does, he always swings my door open and I always ask him to knock, a few days ago I asked again to which he replied “when you get your own house you can have privacy”.
This bugged me so I responded with “you’re a grown man, knocking on a door shouldn’t be hard for you.”
This set him off and he started raising his voice saying “I’m the reason you have a house over you head, I don’t see your dad paying any bills.”
I then told him to not speak about my dad like that as he had nothing to do with this.
Things got ugly…
I told him that for a guy who expects respect off everyone he’s the most disrespectful person I’ve ever known and that he should earn my respect, too.
I replied he hasn’t earned yet and he never will. He told me to leave which I did.
I’m currently staying with my dad and have gotten phone calls and messages from the other side of my family telling me to go back to their house and apologise to Steve.
I don’t feel like I have to.
AITA?
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
This person thinks his stepdad is controlling.
Another reader thinks they know what’s really going on here.
This individual talked about privacy for teens.
Another person said he’s NTA.
And this reader had a lot of thoughts about what’s going on here.
This sounds like a pretty bad situation.
I think they did the right thing!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.