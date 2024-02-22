Entitled Customer Has Meltdown And Eats Her Meal Parked In The Drive-Thru. – ‘This one is actually insane.’
by Chris Allen
Entitled children the size of grown adults seem to be a really common occurrence these days.
Especially when you get to hear about these ludicrous stories on the internet.
Can you imagine working in a drive thru?
You probably see some of the worst behavior out there, save maybe people who work retail.
One woman on TikTok had one of the juiciest stories about a stubborn toddler – I mean adult – that we’ve heard yet.
“Ummmm….hot sauce”, the customer states out of the blue.
A request that was not placed when the order was.
“I don’t want the packets, I want you to put it on for me”, this absolute child demands.
This brat continues her mini-meltdown saying, “Ok well I can’t put on the hot sauce and drive a car.”
How would you even keep your cool at this moment?
The customer proceeded to park her car in the drive-thru line and finish her wrap.
Insane.
Check out her funny breakdown here:
@jorlala
The videos in this series are inspired by stories submitted to me from followers!
Folks in the comments were having a field day with this one.
As stated up top, this seems to be a standard ol day working in fast food drive-thru.
While another commenter suggested having a tow company on freakin’ speed dial!
While one person noticed the cable + cigarette charger dongle used as a headset.
Entitlement Syndrome in full effect.
Again.
