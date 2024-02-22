February 21, 2024 at 9:48 pm

Entitled Customer Has Meltdown And Eats Her Meal Parked In The Drive-Thru. – ‘This one is actually insane.’

by Chris Allen

Entitled children the size of grown adults seem to be a really common occurrence these days.

Especially when you get to hear about these ludicrous stories on the internet.

Can you imagine working in a drive thru?

You probably see some of the worst behavior out there, save maybe people who work retail.

One woman on TikTok had one of the juiciest stories about a stubborn toddler – I mean adult – that we’ve heard yet.

“Ummmm….hot sauce”, the customer states out of the blue.

A request that was not placed when the order was.

“I don’t want the packets, I want you to put it on for me”, this absolute child demands.

This brat continues her mini-meltdown saying, “Ok well I can’t put on the hot sauce and drive a car.”

How would you even keep your cool at this moment?

The customer proceeded to park her car in the drive-thru line and finish her wrap.

Insane.

Check out her funny breakdown here:

@jorlala

send me ur stories if you want them told in this series 😄 (The videos in this series are inspired by stories submitted to me from followers! My DM’s are always open for more😋) #baristatok #baristalife #customerstories #customerstorytime #workstories #worklife #baristastories #VoiceEffects

♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos – HarmonicoHCO

Folks in the comments were having a field day with this one.

As stated up top, this seems to be a standard ol day working in fast food drive-thru.

While another commenter suggested having a tow company on freakin’ speed dial!

While one person noticed the cable + cigarette charger dongle used as a headset.

Entitlement Syndrome in full effect.

Again.

