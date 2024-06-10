Bank Teller Shows How to Accurately Spot Counterfeit Money. – ‘It is very clean, very obvious.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Counterfeiters of the world…you’re being put on notice!
A bank employee named Larissa shared a TikTok video and talked to viewers about a recent experience she had at her job that opened her eyes to the world of counterfeit money.
Larissa said, “I work at a bank, and we just got a $100 counterfeit bill, and I want to show it to you guys.”
She showed viewers a real $100 bill and said, “How you can tell it’s real. This very smooth blue strip has a very distinct different texture. If you scratch their shirt, there is a ribbed texture that you can feel with your nail. And if you hold it up to the light, there are security features.”
Larissa continued, “There are many ways to tell if a $100 is real. And there are many ways to tell if a $100 is not real. Up to the light: There is no security feature. Rub on this blue strip? Just paper. Take a scratch of the shirt? Just paper.”
Larissa continued, “These are both from 2017, and the printing quality is so different. Let me show you. Look at how there’s a shadow under this printing. And then you go down here, and there is no shadow. It is very clean, very obvious. And just the printing quality of Ben. He looks so much better here. Ben is judging you for your poor printing quality on your counterfeit $100 bill.”
She knows her stuff!
Here’s her video.
@rissawrat
what a counterfeit hundred dollar bill looks like !!!!! #bank #countingmoney #counterfeit
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
This person wouldn’t have noticed.
Another TikTokker shared a funny story.
And this person has been there before…
Good to know!
Thanks for the tips!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.