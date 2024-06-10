June 10, 2024 at 6:42 am

Bank Teller Shows How to Accurately Spot Counterfeit Money. – ‘It is very clean, very obvious.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rissawrat

Counterfeiters of the world…you’re being put on notice!

A bank employee named Larissa shared a TikTok video and talked to viewers about a recent experience she had at her job that opened her eyes to the world of counterfeit money.

Larissa said, “I work at a bank, and we just got a $100 counterfeit bill, and I want to show it to you guys.”

Source: TikTok

She showed viewers a real $100 bill and said, “How you can tell it’s real. This very smooth blue strip has a very distinct different texture. If you scratch their shirt, there is a ribbed texture that you can feel with your nail. And if you hold it up to the light, there are security features.”

Larissa continued,  “There are many ways to tell if a $100 is real. And there are many ways to tell if a $100 is not real. Up to the light: There is no security feature. Rub on this blue strip? Just paper. Take a scratch of the shirt? Just paper.”

Source: TikTok

Larissa continued, “These are both from 2017, and the printing quality is so different. Let me show you. Look at how there’s a shadow under this printing. And then you go down here, and there is no shadow. It is very clean, very obvious. And just the printing quality of Ben. He looks so much better here. Ben is judging you for your poor printing quality on your counterfeit $100 bill.”

She knows her stuff!

Source: TikTok

Here’s her video.

@rissawrat

what a counterfeit hundred dollar bill looks like !!!!! #bank #countingmoney #counterfeit

♬ original sound – larissa wrat

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person wouldn’t have noticed.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared a funny story.

Source: TikTok

And this person has been there before…

Source: TikTok

Good to know!

Thanks for the tips!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter