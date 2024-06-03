June 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm

CEO Shows His AI Clone Doing A Job Interview… And It’s Surprisingly Good At It

It’s here, folks…

I’m talking about THE FUTURE and all I can say is, while scary, you gotta admit that some of this AI stuff comes in handy from time to time.

Aidan Cramer is the CEO of a company called aiApply.

He posted a video on TikTok telling viewers about how AI technology can be used in job interviews in ways that didn’t seem possible only a few years ago.

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

The video showed an AI clone of Aidan during a mock interview and the caption reads, “Nothing to see here, just my AI clone taking a job interview.”

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

Things are getting weird out there, friends…

If you’re interested in digging deeper, check out aiApply’s website to check out the different services it offers.

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

Take a look at his video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One person is scared about this.

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

Another TikTokker knew when it was AI…

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

And this person said the future is NOW.

Source: TikTok/@aidancramer

This is definitely…something.

It’s honestly hard to know how to feel about it.

