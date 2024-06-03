CEO Shows His AI Clone Doing A Job Interview… And It’s Surprisingly Good At It
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s here, folks…
I’m talking about THE FUTURE and all I can say is, while scary, you gotta admit that some of this AI stuff comes in handy from time to time.
Aidan Cramer is the CEO of a company called aiApply.
He posted a video on TikTok telling viewers about how AI technology can be used in job interviews in ways that didn’t seem possible only a few years ago.
The video showed an AI clone of Aidan during a mock interview and the caption reads, “Nothing to see here, just my AI clone taking a job interview.”
Things are getting weird out there, friends…
If you’re interested in digging deeper, check out aiApply’s website to check out the different services it offers.
Take a look at his video.
@aidancramer
Nothing to see here, just my AI clone taking a job interview 👀 #technology #fyp #startups #artificialintelligence #ai #interview #careertok
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
One person is scared about this.
Another TikTokker knew when it was AI…
And this person said the future is NOW.
This is definitely…something.
It’s honestly hard to know how to feel about it.
