‘I have an urgent PSA.’ – Female Driver Claims Lyft Automatically Displays Passenger’s Home Addresses

There’s been safety concerns over ride-share services in recent times, and now a driver for Lyft is raising another alarm.

People who use the platforms no doubt want their data to be private for their own security, but she says that’s not always the case.

Female driver @authorofmanymuses told her followers on TikTok that Lyft has been labeling the passenger’s destination with their home address if it was saved in their app.

“I have an urgent PSA to anyone who uses the Lyft platform. On Lyft, you can always just type in a business and usually it just pops in the business, which is great because it gives us a visual and we know exactly where we’re going and we’re not looking for addresses.”

The driver claims the app is now labeling passengers’ destinations as their homes.

She explained: “When you’re on the Lyft platform and you put home as your saved address, it’s telling us now that that is your home.

And that is not OK, at all, especially for women traveling alone.”

One of the first times she spotted this was when she was driving a woman to her home at 5am.

The information on the app was raising concerns about passenger safety, the driver felt.

She said passengers can remove this feature from the Lyft app.

“So this is what you’re going to do: in your Lyft passenger app, it usually has on here ‘Home’, ‘Work’ … You’re going to go to this little edit tool right here, and then you’re going to come down here to ‘remove shortcut’ and that’s going to take the address off of the ‘Home’ thing.”

While she knew most drivers would never use this information for any nefarious reason, she was concerned about passenger safety in the potential scenario of a bad apple driver.

It’s good to know there’s female ride-share drivers out there looking out for passenger safety!

@authorofmanymuses As a driver this feature is extremley concerning for my passengers. While incidents with creepy drivers (and passengers!) are rare, they don’t need help confirming your place of residence. @Lyft Please fix this!!#greenscreen ♬ original sound – AOMM

