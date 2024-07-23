Grumpy Boyfriend Wanted The Whole Bag Of Salty Licorice, So His Girlfriend Surprised Him With The Biggest Bag Ever

Couples normally fight about a third party, trust, money, and other serious relationship stuff.

But, licorice? I mean, salty licorice… would you ever fight with your partner about it?

Well, in this funny and cute couple story, the boyfriend who never wanted licorice his whole life is now demanding a bag of salty licorice.

The girlfriend refused at first, but gave him the biggest bag later as a “petty” punishment for his grumpy mood.

Read and find out how the story progresses.

Boyfriend vs. a bag of salty licorice. This is a really silly story that I just remembered and I thought maybe people here would think it’s funny. This story includes my now ex boyfriend, though we are still close friends.

The boyfriend noticed a bag of licorice on the counter.

One morning, he woke up before I did, and for some reason he was incredibly grumpy. It happens to the best of us, and I’m not bothered by it, because it’s just him getting annoyed over really silly things, and we always laugh about it later. On this particular morning, he spotted some food on the counter that I hadn’t touched in a while. This included a bag of “double salty” licorice.

It’s not your regular licorice, but the really salty one.

If you’re a Dutch person, you know exactly what I’m talking about. For non-Dutch people, think of the saltiest licorice ever, to the point where you feel your cheeks tensing up. It’s an acquired taste, but I like it.

He never liked licorice ever since.

Now, I have been with this man for three years, and not once in that time did he voluntarily eat any type of licorice. If he bought a bag of candy that has any licorice in it, he would give it to me. He even has these lemon ice creams that he loves, which are on a stick of licorice rather than wood. He always gives those to me. He has never liked licorice, especially not the really salty ones. He even said that to me on numerous occasions. He definitely does not like licorice.

But, all of a sudden, he had a change of heart.

Yet for some reason, this particular morning, he’d decided that he wanted the bag of salty licorice, and pretty much demanded it. I said no, knowing he doesn’t like it, and also because it’s mine, and he got really annoyed at me. I told him he doesn’t like salty licorice, so I am not giving it to him. He claimed that he loves licorice, and refused to give in. I still said no and he went to work. I had to hold in my laughter the whole time.

So, she bought the biggest bag and gave it to him.

Naturally, I went to the store, and bought the biggest bag of the saltiest licorice I could find, which was not cheap, but totally worth it. When he got back home, I told him I had a present for him, and I, of course, gave him the bag of licorice. He pretended to be happy with it, and continued to say he loves salty licorice, until I gave him “that look” and told him to stop being stubborn, because I know he doesn’t like it.

He gave up eating the salty candy.

He eventually admitted that he indeed doesn’t like it. I jokingly said he had to eat the whole bag now, since he’d been so stubborn about it all day. My ex boyfriend agreed, and so I spent the rest of the day reminding him to “be grateful for my gift,” and he gave me a guilty look every time I brought it up, like I’d just caught him doing something. Halfway through the bag he had to give up.

It was a funny moment for both of them.

Just to clarify, it was all good fun, and after he finally admitted that he doesn’t like salty licorice, we both laughed every time I “made” him eat some. I do still occasionally bring it up to tease him, of course. He hasn’t made any more claims about liking something he doesn’t like since then.

How sweet is this couple sharing a bag of salty licorice!

No wonder, they’re broken up now. Just kidding! 😉

