Neighbor Kept Asking If They Could Tie Their New Fence Into Her Existing One Even Though She Said No Multiple Times. So She Removed Her Entire Fence.

There are plenty of reasons for wanting to have a fence in place, but they can be expensive to install.

How would you deal with a neighbor who wants to tie into your fence, even though it is well onto your own property?

That’s the situation the person in this story was facing.

Let’s see how she handled it.

Keep pestering me to tie into my fence? Say goodbye to the fence! A previous home I owned had previously been rented, and that tenant had thrown up a quick little chain link fence for his dog. Had the corners right at the corner of the house, just a quick fix that got the job done. I don’t have a dog, so fence, no fence, didn’t matter to me.

Nice way to introduce themselves.

The DAY I moved in my very young neighbor came over and asked since she ran a daycare from her house (that was a whole other nightmare) she’d really like to put up a fence. And to save money, could they just tie into mine and save the cost of fencing an entire side of the fence. Now, I may be younger, but I’m not dumb.

No way she’s doing that.

I knew that if they did that they would be fencing in part of my property, and after a certain number of years with their maintenance of it they would then own that property between our houses. Now, we’re not talking a lot here, the houses were maybe 15 feet across, but if they did that they would own everything up to the edge of my house. Even my air conditioner unit would be on their “property”. So, I told her this, and said no, she cannot now or ever tie into the fence. Mentioned that interaction with my realtor, and she about threw a fit- seems this person tried asking her the same thing and she told her the same thing. Now if this was just a one time trying her luck thing it wouldn’t be a big deal, but she kept asking off and on for a few years, and I kept saying no.

Wow, they are persistent.

Even the husband came over to ask, maybe to intimidate a single woman? Still said no. I even did the research, and got the actual property line map that showed exactly where our property lines were. One day I saw a whole bunch of chain link fencing in their backyard, but not nearly enough to fence all the sides they needed to do. They were going to try and tie in anyway, despite me repeatedly telling them no. So, that night I took down, rolled up the fence, and dug up every single fence post. Now the neighbor had to come out and watch the kids she was supposed to be watching, because my fence wasn’t there anymore so the kids had more avenues to escape. Plus, it took them a bit longer to order more of the chain link fence and posts they suddenly needed.

They are NEVER getting that property.

When I sold the house I gave the new owner, a single man, a care package which included the official property line map and a note to watch those neighbors like a hawk. My realtor (yep, same one, I loved her so much I used her again) knew the ENTIRE story and gave him the run down as well.

No just doesn’t mean no for some people I guess.

Let’s see how the commenters would deal with this.

This commenter loves the story.

People are always looking to take advantage.

Yes, I’d love to see her reaction.

Now that is a good idea.

Yeah, that takes dedication!

Come on, no means no!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.