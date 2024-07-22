Her Teenage Stepdaughter Won’t Stop Singing At The Dinner Table, So She Got Real And Told Her She’s Not A Good Singer

One of my biggest pet peeves in life is when people sing around me and I really don’t appreciate it if they happen to be TERRIBLE singers.

Ouch!

This woman had to get harsh with one of her stepdaughters and now she wants to know if she went too far.

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for being rude to my stepdaughter and banning her from eating with the family? “I have 2 stepdaughters, Scarlett (18), and Ava (16). Scarlett is an amazing singer. She’s been in some kind of voice lessons since she was 10 and just graduated from one of the best performing arts schools in the state, where she went on a full scholarship since 6th grade. She has a YouTube channel where she sings that she’s starting to make money from and was accepted into some very prestigious music schools. Additionally, she has been working paid gigs for the last 2 years and makes at least $500-1000 per week, more in the summers. She’s even been the opening artist at a few concerts. I’m not trying to brag, I’m just saying she’s an objectively good singer.

On the other hand…

Ava, on the other hand, is not a good singer. She likes to believe she is and she might become one if she actually stuck with voice lessons or choir classes but she always quits after 1-2 weeks because they’re “bullying her” (giving constructive feedback, I’ve seen the notes her classmates and teachers have given her). Ava also likes to sing very loudly and/or at bad times. For example, if she feels that we’re too quiet at the dinner table she starts to loudly sing. It doesn’t sound good and I honestly don’t know how she doesn’t hear it.

Yikes…

If you ask her to stop she keeps going and if you’re blunt and say stop, that doesn’t sound good/we don’t want to hear it she keeps going and gets even louder just to annoy you. If we’re in the car and we don’t let her choose the songs she’ll loudly sing whatever she wants, not what’s playing, to annoy us and responds the same way to us telling her to stop. The only person she listens to is her dad.

Enough!

A few weeks ago we were trying to eat and she was singing again. I told her to stop and she refused so I took her plate and told her from now on she is no longer allowed to eat at my table. She can eat in her room, the backyard, her car, the garage, wherever she wants as long as we can’t hear her from the dining room and that this will continue until she can behave appropriately at the table. My husband and I argued about it but he’s not home for dinner so there isn’t much he can do about it. Today she was eating lunch with us and started singing again. I told her to stop and she didn’t listen so I again took her plate and told her to eat somewhere where we can’t hear her if she doesn’t want to act appropriately. Ava argued that she’s a better singer than Scarlett and that Scarlett sings all the time.

She didn’t hold back…

I was done with her bull **** so I asked her how many times someone other than her dad has actually asked her to sing, not even paying her to be there, just ask her to sing or how many performing arts schools she’s gotten accepted to (she’s applied to many). She started to cry and my husband wants me to apologize for being rude to her and is insisting I allow her to eat with the family again. AITA?”

The truth hurts…especially when you’re breaking it to a kid!

