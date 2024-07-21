His Mom And Siblings Let Their Estranged Grandfather Back Into Their Lives, But He And His Father Won’t Have Any Part Of It

Life is all about the choices we make, and we all have to accept that some choices we make are going to anger people and maybe even cause major conflict.

AITA for telling my mom and siblings they should learn to live with the consequences of their decisions? “So my family is my dad, mom, my two sisters and my two brothers. I’m (17m) the oldest. My dad was estranged from his dad since he was my age. His mom passed away when he was 10. So we never knew grandma either. My dad was open about the fact grandpa wasn’t a very nice man and all kinds of stuff. But he never went into details. I know he really did a number on dad because I still sometimes see dad look ashamed if he spills something or makes a mistake.

I also know he tries to hold back any time he cries and looks downright disgusted with himself for crying. Three years ago his dad reached out and my mom and my sister (15) were SO excited and basically welcomed him into the family. Dad said no way. He and mom fought a lot about it. My siblings all told dad they had a right to know our grandfather and he should love his dad.

I was dragged along at first and I stopped going. Dad has refused to have any part in it and he and mom fought because he told her his father was never going to step foot inside our house and if he did, then dad would leave and he would never come back. So mom takes my siblings to see him. Christmas was a huge fight last year because they decided to spend it with this dude and my dad refused to go and so did I. My siblings started crying into dad’s face that they wanted Christmas with him. Mom was calling him selfish. She tried to do the whole “I’m your mother and you listen to me” and dad told her he’s my father and I could stay with him if I wanted to. They’re still sour about it but then dad took me out for his birthday and didn’t come home until late because he found out they were planning to take him out to meet with his father.

My dad told my mom and my siblings since he cannot trust them with his birthday, he will only celebrate with the people he can trust now. I also heard him tell mom this couldn’t continue and they needed to divorce. Now my mom is freaking out because she doesn’t want the divorce and my siblings are really upset. They told me I should help since dad and I are still close.

I told them they should learn to live with the consequences of their decisions. I pointed out to mom she was always big on us learning. I told them this is a big one. My mom told me my siblings are so young and don’t deserve this. I told her it’s all her fault because she undermined dad by making a point to demand he come in front of my siblings and so they think they can manipulate him and not listen. AITA?”

