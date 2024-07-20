Home Depot Worker Got Injured During Work But Wasn’t Sent Home Right Away, So His Lawyer Uncle Advised Him How To Get The Most Out Of The Company

Most companies would take advantage of their employees if they aren’t fully aware of the corporate law.

Good thing for OP’s colleague then that his uncle is a lawyer, and he was properly advised of what he should demand for.

Not only that, this colleague made sure that he wouldn’t quit or be fired as a way to get back at those corporate monsters.

Read the story below and see what he did exactly.

Know Your Injury Law! I worked as the lumber opener at Home Depot. The night crew ended their shift an hour later after I arrived. Every day, I would see the crew preparing products, except for one guy. He was always sweeping between the aisles or mopping, which seemed out of place as we contracted with a janitorial service. I decided to ask how and why he was assigned this work.

It turns out, the guy had a work-related accident.

This is his story. The guy was hired as part of the overnight shift. One evening, he was injured. The injury wasn’t serious, but not minuscule. Due to the large turnover of employees, the supervisor inquired if the guy could stay until the shift ended due to the large amount of tasks requiring completion. The guy agreed, and completed the shift.

According to the guy’s lawyer uncle, what they did to him was illegal.

A few days later, the guy was at a family reunion. He shared the story with relatives including his uncle, who is a lawyer. Even though his uncle did not specialize in work injuries, the uncle was aware the shift manager was required to send the guy home immediately, and asking him to stay was illegal.

The company agreed to a settlement.

The uncle explained the reason for such laws, and offered to represent the guy for free. These cases are frequently addressed by a settlement rather than court. With initial hesitation, the guy agreed. The result was a settlement. I inquired about the amount, which the guy could not provide due to signing a NDA, but did confirm the amount was higher than most assumed.

And they couldn’t simply fire him.

I repeated the original question with more emphasis. Why was this guy still working at Home Depot? He smiled and answered. As long as he arrived to work and completed his tasks, Home Depot could not fire him. His uncle had said to immediately contact him if the job was terminated as another lawsuit would occur. The termination easily could be viewed as retribution to the settlement.

So, the guy continued to work for them to infuriate them.

Home Depot slowly lessened the guy’s hours, and assigned menial tasks as they anticipated the guy’s patience would end. The guy informed me that he didn’t need the job anymore, and finally, had the money to attend college due to the settlement. However, in the months prior to college beginning, he would continue to work at Home Depot because his refusal to quit enraged the management/company. I laughed and thought “this guy is a legend!”

