Neighbor Demands He Stop Parking Outside Her House, So Instead He Blocks Her Driveway With His Tiny Car

Busy body neighbour thinks she’s the parking police I have a busy body neighbour that lives across the street from me. We live in small rural English village. The houses are old and quite tightly packed together with a narrow road running through the centre of the village that’s just big enough for 2 cars to pass.

My house has no parking or driveway so I have to park my car on the road, as do a lot of the other residents. Mrs. Busy Body has a big house with enough space on her driveway for 3 cars and a fancy electric gate with a remote control. The driveway is quite narrow as it runs down the side of her house. In the village, we all try to park on the same side of the road so that people going through don’t have to weave in and out of the parked cars and it’s safer for children. This means I park opposite my house outside Mrs Busy Body’s.

One morning getting into my car and going to work she came out of her house and told me that I wasn’t to park there anymore. I asked her why and her response was, “oh, you know how it is you just want to be able to park your own car outside your own house.” I said yes, I did understand that feeling and raised an eyebrow at the irony of me doing exactly that, albeit on the opposite side. I was just trying to be courteous by parking on the same side of the road as everyone else, but she didn’t see it that way.

I have 1 tiny car and she has 2 large 4x4s and a driveway. I spoke to another neighbour and she’d been bad mouthing “whoever had the little white car parked outside her house” as she wanted the space outside just in case someone popped round to visit and needed somewhere to park. So I parked my car right outside my front door – directly opposite her driveway.

Now there was no way that her or her husband could get in and out their driveway in one manoeuvre due to the narrowness of the road, the narrow drive, their big range rovers and my car opposite. I watched her for months having to shuffle shuffle her car in and out of her driveway.

She couldn’t say anything to me and ask me to move “because you know how it is, you just want to be able to park your own car outside your own house.”

