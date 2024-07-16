New Employee Was Hired To Work A Job With No Manual Labor, So When They Were Told To Unload Boxes They Went As Slowly As Possible

Hey, if your body isn’t up for manual labor, you can’t do it.

It’s as simple as that!

And this person made it crystal clear that they could only perform certain duties when they were hired for temp work.

But the folks in charge obviously weren’t listening!

Take a look at how they handled this situation.

That’s not my job. Okay, I’ll do it if you insist. “I am a part-time gastronomies service worker, I typically work breakfast buffets or coffee service for something to do and a free breakfast while getting paid. The work is fairly easy and doable for someone a little bit older with a bad back and bad knees. I actually work for a temp service, my boss sends me to different hotels or companies for specific events. I was helping with breakfast service at a hotel and it was not very busy so they were trying to look around for something for me to do to get their money’s worth.

I don’t think so…

They decided that they wanted me to unload pallets of cases of bottled drinks in glass bottles. I told them that it was not allowed because of the terms of my contract and that they had requested service personnel not dock workers. Also completely impossible with my limited physical capabilities, but they insisted. So I went to the first case and started taking out each bottle and setting it on the side.

This might take a while…

They asked me what I was doing, I said I was incapable of lifting a full case of glass bottle drinks so I would have to unload each case bottle by bottle, move the case and then refill it with the bottles. It would have taken hours instead of about 15 minutes. They sent me back to the breakfast buffet, lol.”

Just to let you know, this might take a while…

