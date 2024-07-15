New Neighbors Keep Parking On His Private Road And Messing Up Farming Operations, So He Got A Towing Company Involved To Make Sure It Stopped For Good

Mess around and find out!

AITA for not informing my neighbors of a towing contract and getting someone towed? “I have been living and working on my parents’ farm for over two decades. When my father retired four years ago I was given full control of the farm and property. Over time due to urbanization our area has changed quite a bit. To describe the area, my family owns four large fields separated by a main road.

To access the fields my family has constructed two private roads on our side of a tree line that marks the property line. My problems admittedly were a long time coming with urbanization as my farm became the border between the town and open farmland. On the other side of the tree/property line there are new housing developments and across the main road is a shopping center. With my town being a popular pit stop, the roads and businesses can get quite busy.

The consequence of this is that people have been parking on my private road despite private property and no parking signs. This severely impedes farm operations because it would get to the point farm equipment and trucks could not leave or enter either of my properties. In the past, I have called the police to deal with the trespassers but their assistance is limited and slow. I have also tried installing gates but removed them after complaints from truck drivers and my farmhands.

The “cure” to all of this came in the form of a contract I made with a local towing company. I installed their signs along with some security cameras. Whenever someone parks on my road I can see it from my office and can call the company to have it towed at the owner’s expense. This is what happened four days ago with a car that blocked a truck driver coming for a pickup. As per the contract, I called the company and within 45 minutes it was gone. I didn’t know this at the time but the owner was a lady who lived in the new development. Yesterday I got a visit from her as she came by to demand I reimburse her.

She said that since I didn’t notify her or the development it was an “illegal” tow. When she said that I wound up snickering as I literally had signs warning against parking on the road. She wound up calling me an ******* and threatening HOA involvement when I told her I won’t reimburse her and that she can leave. AITA?”

