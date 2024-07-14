She’s Been Giving Her Friend A Ride To Work, But Will Soon Go On Maternity Leave. Her Friend Thinks She’s A Jerk For Not Asking Her Partner To Drive Her Instead.

You feel guilty when you don’t help someone.

AITA for refusing to ask my partner if he’ll drive my friend to work when I go on maternity leave I am currently 7 months pregnant and I give my friend a ride to work. I’ve been doing this the last year because they lived 3 minutes away from me when I was in my old apartment, and I continued to do the favor when I moved in with my partner. I’m going on maternity leave next month and my friend has no idea how she is getting to and from work.

She’s been trying to figure it out since I found out I was pregnant but she cannot drive, there are no driving schools nearby, the closest one is 2 hours away, and they have no family to help them. I said I wish I could help more, but giving her rides while I’m on maternity leave but driving with a newborn at 6 am just isn’t happening.

Today she suggested I ask my partner (my baby’s father) if he would drive her, and I said no I’m not asking. We have to be at work at 6:30 and my partner had to be at work at 7:30, and we live 10/15 minutes from my friend and our job is 20 minutes away from his job. I’m not making my partner wake up earlier than he normally does to get ready for work and drive my friend to work because she can’t find a ride.

She made a joke saying that he should because it’s his fault that I have to go out of work because he got me pregnant and as a friend she would appreciate the favor. I said I wish we could help but I’m not asking him.

She’s upset with me because I won’t even ask, but I already know my partner will say yes. He has people pleaser tendencies so I’m making the decision for him.

Then she brought up how she wouldn’t have taken the job that I helped her get if she knew we wouldn’t be able to carpool anymore. She figured it out when I couldn’t give her rides due to illness or appointments, but now I feel like she’s trying to guilt me and keeps insisting I just ask and won’t drop it. AITA?

