The Apple Vision Pro Headset Hasn’t Exactly Set The Tech World On Fire

It’s not often that Apple releases a product that doesn’t become a hit.

Even with sky-high prices, most of the products that the tech giant sends to market fly off the shelves.

The key word being “most”.

First released in February of this year, the Apple Vision Pro headset went to market with an eye-popping $3,499 price point.

Initially it was a massive hit, with customers lining up to demo the product at Apple retail stores.

And then, like just about every other VR headset before it, the newness wore off, the lines dwindled, and sales went from a couple a day to a handful a week at some stores.

The issue, aside from the price point, is the lack of things to do with the device, making it short-lived when it comes to user enjoyment.

Bloomberg author Mark Gurman said of his experience with the device, “During the first couple of months that I owned my Vision Pro, I used it every day (sometimes several times a day). Now I’m down to maybe once or twice a week.”

Users find the device too cumbersome for daily use and without attractive apps to make the trouble worth it.

Worse still, the Vision Pro might be dangerous, with prolonged wear leading to headaches, black eyes, and burst blood vessels for some users.

And now, folks have simply stopped talking about it.

Ultimately, the initial hype for the Vision Pro has died down significantly, something seen across the VR landscape.

And now, according to new reporting from The Information, work has been suspended on the next Vision Pro as Apple looks for ways to cut costs on the device in order to focus on a cheaper model that could ship by the end of 2025.

The days of the VR headset as a must-have device might be over before they even truly begin.

