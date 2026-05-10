NASA And Katalyst Space Technologies Are Soon To Launch A Robotic Spacecraft, With Hopes That It Can Catch A Vital Observatory Before It Falls Back Into Our Atmosphere

Thanks to decades of hard work from scientists and engineers across the world, our little corner of space is full of man-made objects.

From communications satellites to telescopes – as well as the space junk we’ve left behind – there’s plenty up there around us, at all times. Luckily, for the most part at least, we know where these objects are.

That’s because many of the objects we’ve launched into space have been put into various levels of orbit: low Earth orbit (LEO, an altitude of anything up to 2,000 kilometers), medium Earth orbit (MEO, between 2,000 and 35,786 kilometers) and geostationary orbit (GEO, which situates the object directly over the equator at around 35,786 kilometers in altitude).

It’s incredible that we have the skills and technology to launch an artificial satellite right where we want it. However, over time, drag from the Earth’s atmosphere can shift these satellites out of position. And the technology to rectify this potentially dangerous situation is only just being developed.

This is the purpose of a recent collaboration between NASA and Katalyst Space Technologies, according to a NASA statement.

In fact, the teams of engineers are working together to prepare and launch a groundbreaking piece of technology: a spacecraft that can essentially pick up and move a satellite back into its designated orbital location.

The technology will boost a satellite in the same way that a propulsion system might (and does, in satellites that have them equipped).

And there’s good reason why this project is happening right now: the 21-year-old Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory – which primarily observes gamma ray bursts using gamma-ray, x-ray, and UV wavelengths – is falling fast. And if not boosted soon, it could re-enter our atmosphere.

The Swift Observatory has provided considerable amounts of both vital and fascinating observations over the years, and that’s why – when increased solar activity increased drag, causing it to sink lower and lower out of its position – experts knew they needed to take action, as Katalyst’s Ghonhee Lee explained in the statement:

“Swift is still producing valuable scientific data, and we have a way to preserve that while setting a blueprint for how we operate in space. The Swift boost mission is designed to extend the life of an existing spacecraft, one not designed for servicing, quickly and cost effectively. NASA is leading the shift toward more flexible ways of operating in space by working with companies like Katalyst to get more out of its missions and deliver the best return for taxpayers.”

In order to buy the scientists a little extra time, they switched off Swift’s UV, X-ray, and Burst Alert telescopes, and optimised the position of its solar panels to try to reduce drag and power consumption until such a time that the satellite is back in position.

And with Katalyst’s LINK robotic satellite expected to launch after June 2026, we can only hope that it is successful, since a re-entry by Swift would mean it burning up in the atmosphere in a very untimely manner.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an amateur astronomer who spotted a tiny galaxy made up of just 40 stars.