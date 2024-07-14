July 13, 2024 at 11:14 pm

The Rental Company Charged A Convenience Fee For Paying Online, So They Delighted In Paying With A Paper Check Instead

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

I’ve actually heard a lot of people say that they have extra fees tacked on when they pay their rent.

And all I can say about that is that it’s a bunch of MALARKEY.

But this Reddit user found a clever way to get around it.

Take a look at what happened!

Paying rent without a fee.

“When we first moved to our apartment, a question came up about how we want to pay rent.

They had a website with two choices: Pay by card or pay by bank withdraw.

I picked “pay by card”, and after I filled out all my information online, on the last page it said they’d be charging me a convenience fee of about $10 for doing this automatically.

Hmmm…

I then tried again for “pay by bank withdraw”, filled out all information.. and once again I got hit with that $10 convenience fee.

I thought that was annoying, as I didn’t want to keep paying an extra $10 every month for rent.

The “convenience” is of them automatically taking the money, instead of me manually writing up a check and giving it to them.

Time to figure this out.

So, I looked up their address, went to my bank’s “bill pay” page, and scheduled a recurring payment to that address every month.

I ended up saving $10 every month for free.

The inconvenience was passed to the apartment managers, who now have to open the mail and get my check every month.

After a while of living there, I talked with a few neighbors who complained about having to pay this extra $10 all the time.

I told them about this trick of paying automatically through the bank. Made them happy.”

Way to stick it to ’em!

And it was just as easy for him, too.

