The Rental Company Charged A Convenience Fee For Paying Online, So They Delighted In Paying With A Paper Check Instead

Paying rent without a fee. “When we first moved to our apartment, a question came up about how we want to pay rent. They had a website with two choices: Pay by card or pay by bank withdraw. I picked “pay by card”, and after I filled out all my information online, on the last page it said they’d be charging me a convenience fee of about $10 for doing this automatically.

I then tried again for “pay by bank withdraw”, filled out all information.. and once again I got hit with that $10 convenience fee. I thought that was annoying, as I didn’t want to keep paying an extra $10 every month for rent. The “convenience” is of them automatically taking the money, instead of me manually writing up a check and giving it to them.

So, I looked up their address, went to my bank’s “bill pay” page, and scheduled a recurring payment to that address every month. I ended up saving $10 every month for free. The inconvenience was passed to the apartment managers, who now have to open the mail and get my check every month. After a while of living there, I talked with a few neighbors who complained about having to pay this extra $10 all the time. I told them about this trick of paying automatically through the bank. Made them happy.”

