A Dog’s Bark Made A Bar Patron Drop His Drink, But The Dog’s Owner Refused To Replace It

Pets in public places can be a hot topic.

That said, there are lots of restaurants and bars that allow well-behaved dogs into their outdoor seating spaces.

This dog barked out of the blue and this man dropped his drink, and he thinks the owner behaved badly, too.

Let’s read this Reddit post below to find out more.

AITA for for demanding to be bought a new drink after dropping one due to being scared by a dog Three friends and I went to a bar in a popular part of town. We got a patio table, and I went to the bar and ordered the first round of drinks. As I was walking back to our table, a dog jumped up and started barking. I jumped about a mile high. I dropped a drink.

I think most anyone would!

The owner quickly controls his dog, apologizes, and turns away from me.

Ah, accidents happen. Perhaps this owner will remedy this with a new drink.

I tell the guy that I’m expecting a new drink from him. I drop the other three drinks off at our table and go back and demand the guy to buy me a new drink. In my mind this was not my fault, and the dog owner was at a fault. He says he won’t do that, and I should be more aware of my surroundings.

Whoa. Is this about to get heated?

I’m livid. I call him a piece of ****. I tell him if his dog can’t ignore me as I walk by, then his dog shouldn’t be here.

Maybe it’s time to get the bar involved.

He tells me I should find somewhere that doesn’t allow dogs. Calls me an ******* and tells me to leave them alone. I drop it, complained to the bar, but they did nothing. I’m just baffled by the lack of accountability here. I don’t mind dogs, but I didn’t like being scared like that. AITA?

Should the man have been more aware that a dog was in his midst?

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

The comments were pretty split — but some called out this man’s language.

Others understood the man’s anger.

But some commenters thought he could’ve done a better job holding his tongue.

A Redditor mentioned that even in a dog-friendly place, they shouldn’t be allowed to bark.

And then a reader zeroed in on the man taking responsibility for his own actions.

While this dog’s behavior scared this man, he could’ve spoken better to the owner.

Maybe that’s why he didn’t get the free drink!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.