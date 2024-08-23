August 23, 2024 at 9:49 am

Amazon Delivery Driver Has A Message For Customers Who Live In Rural Areas. – ‘This is how you do it. Perfect.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess I never gave a whole lot of thought to what delivery drivers have to deal with when they venture into rural areas, but now I have an idea because of a video posted on TikTok by an Amazon driver.

And this guy didn’t hold back…

He said to viewers in a TikTok video, “PSA: Everybody who live in these rural *** neighborhoods, these long *** dirt roads and stuff…”

He then walks up to a plastic bin placed in front of the gate, presumably for non-United States Postal Service delivery drivers to use.

He then showed viewers a plastic bin meant for deliveries that are not from the U.S. Postal Service.

He said, “This is how you do it. Perfect.”

If you live in a rural area, it’s in your best interest to get one of these on your property!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how people responded.

This viewer spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Rural folks…we hope you’re paying attention!

