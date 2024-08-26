Daughter Brought Her Ailing Father The Fresh Food He Needed, But His Young Wife Fed Him 7-Hour-Old Oatmeal Instead

If our parents have been good to us – and sometimes, even when they haven’t – we try to do right by them as they age.

This young lady tried making the food her father wanted after a hairy surgery, because it was something their mother used to make as well.

When her young stepmother didn’t feed it to him, though, her hackles were more than a little bit raised.

AITA for Calling Out My Dad’s Wife for Feeding Him 7-Hour-Old Oatmeal Instead of the Fresh Food I Made? I am a 55F. My Dad (83 M) had surgery last week to remove a cancerous tumor in his digestive tract. My Mom passed away 17 years ago and he married a younger woman who I have never been a fan of (feeling is definitely mutual)but I tolerate in order to have a relationship with my Dad. Since his surgery a week ago all he’s asked for is rice & beans – he’s 100% Irish but having been married 38 years to my Mom who was 100% Puerto Rican he absolutely LOVES Puerto Rican food.

So, she made it for him.

He’s been on basically a liquid diet until yesterday after a second procedure and was given the green light to eat solid food. He had a late lunch about 2pm. I immediately went home and cooked for him and my daughters brought it up to the hospital. She had my dad call me AT 5 to say he had eaten his hospital dinner and was full – less than 3 hours after he had lunch. My daughters had the nurses put it in the fridge – I had already put his name and the date on it.

At breakfast, he again wasn’t hungry, but she made sure the nurse knew the requested food was there.

Visited this morning and he didn’t have an appetite- his hospital breakfast tray was sitting there and I had brought him breakfast from the diner as well….all he had was coffee. I left a note in his room and even asked the nurse assistant who came into his room if she could offer him the rice for lunch. I TEXTED his wife the same.

But, he ate oatmeal that had been sitting out since breakfast.

Got this text to me/my siblings from the wife after she finally showed up to the hospital after 2 pm. Your Dad wasn’t hungry today. Around 2:00, he had oatmeal with chocolate chips & an Ensure Chocolate Protein Shake & a cup of tea. He is quite full now. He still has some pain/soreness. He is managing his pain without pain meds.

She just couldn’t help herself.

So I replied: I hope not that oatmeal that was sitting out from this morning? Her response:The oatmeal was covered & still good. It was super heated & melted his chocolate chips.

The nurses spilled all of the tea.

I called the nurses station to ask why my Dad would be allowed to eat food from a tray at least 6 hours old. Turns out WIFE asked nurse to heat up the 7 hour old oatmeal – and HE ASKED FOR his RICE & BEANS and she (wife) just LAUGHED???!!!! Nurse told me she’s making sure tray is gone and she seemed a bit annoyed at the situation. She says she’s going to heat it up and bring it to him.

Dad definitely wanted the rice – and he eventually got it!

I called and spoke to him – I asked if his appetite was back and he told me he ate the oatmeal. Asked him why he didn’t eat the rice instead and he said he forgot. Which is NOT true bc the nurse told me he asked for it when wife asked to have the oatmeal heated up! I made sure to tell the nurse she fed him the old oatmeal absolutely on purpose so he wouldn’t eat the food I made. Nurse is aware. He’s been asking for rice & beans. I didn’t tell her initially what it was I just said I dropped off dinner to him last night and it’s in the fridge. She asked ME if it was rice !!!! Pretty sure feeding an elderly man hours old food that was sitting in a window just to be spiteful is proof who the jerk is.

