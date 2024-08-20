‘Design that part with plastic pieces so that they break.’ – Auto Parts Designer Claims That Car Companies Build Certain Parts To Fail On Purpose

You’ve probably heard of the term “planned obsolescence” before, right?

It basically means that companies design products so they’ll only last a certain amount of time on purpose and will cause customers to spend more money when the product needs to be replaced.

A TikTokker named Josh posted a video and gave viewers some inside info that they’re going to want to hear.

Josh said he’s acquainted with someone who works for an auto parts manufacturer and the person designs parts that will purposely break.

He said, “His job, and he gets paid very well, is to design parts to fail at the end of the warranty period. So, for example, a lot of parts for cars used to be made with metal, and his job as an engineer, is to design that part with plastic pieces so that they break by the time the warranty period ends. Whatever it is, 5 years, 7 years, 10 years.”

Josh said he thinks a lot of car manufacturers do this and he added, “I’m pretty confident just through conversations with him that this is an actual position at the majority of the auto manufacturers to design the parts to fail at the end of the warranty period so they can actually make money off of you then.”

Check out the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@beardenjosh/video/737074698691336938

Sounds pretty shady, huh?

