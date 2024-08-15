Son Wanted To Spend Time With His Bio Siblings, But Mom Told Him To Include His Step-Sister. When He Refused She Threatened To Call The Police.

Sometimes you just don’t want to include people in small intimate plans with your family and that’s totally fine!

AITA for excluding my step sister and yelling at my mom? I, 24 m, am the oldest of my siblings. My mom just announced that she is pregnant with her affair (now husband’s) baby. I have disposable income. Because of this, I like to spend a lot of it on the 3 oldest 18f, 17f, and 14m. (throughout the story I will just call them siblings 1, 2 and 3 respectively) this will become relevant later.

My bf and I had been planning a summer trip and I wanted to bring siblings 1-3. I also wanted to make it very special for the oldest because she recently graduated and is now attending a t20 so I told her that she can bring a friend. The trip is in 3 days but we planned to pick up them today so we can all go to my boyfriend’s mother’s birthday party.

Anyway I went to my mother’s husband’s house to pick up my siblings and my step sister (15 f) was there. Now for more context my mom got re married like not even a month ago so I’ve only ever interacted with this girl like a total of 8 times. As we are leaving my step sister(SS) asked where we were going and when we were coming back. S1:tells her about the trip. Ss: asks if she can go. I tell her no its too last minute.

My mom: why can’t you take her?! your flight doesn’t leave for 3 days u can get another ticket. I then said again that it was too last minute My mom: if u have money to bring s1’s friend why can’t u bring your sister? SS: starts to cry My mom: blames me for ss crying and asks again why I can’t bring her and if ss can go instead of s1’s friend. I respond with This is a present for s1 also I’m not going to cancel on her friend.

My mom: you need to put family first I respond with, I barely know ss and she’s not even family to me (my mom then starts crying and pulls the how can u stress me out like this i’m pregnant card.) I respond with I honestly don’t give af about you being pregnant when you shouldn’t even be pregnant at 42. my mom: cries more and says I need to treat all my siblings the same and its unfair to single ss out. S1-3 don’t deserve more than my other siblings and ss. I respond to that with ss wouldn’t have even felt singled out if you hadn’t made it such a big deal also s1-3 are all fully related to me and imo do deserve more.

I left and the whole drive my mom was calling and texting me non stop. I called her back and she started yelling at me saying that she is going to tell the police I kidnapped her kids. I told her I have text proof of her agreeing to let s2/3 on the trip and if she even tries to escalate this further I will go to the cops with all the neglectful things she has done to her kids.

The past couple of hours she has been basically been calling me an ah for not making my ss feel welcomed, treating my younger siblings unfairly and putting her through stress while pregnant. I did feel bad about putting her through stress and feel that maybe I shouldn’t have gotten so angry in front of ss. idk am I the ah.

