He Warned The Neighbors He Would Have Their Car Towed If They Kept Parking In His Spot, So He Made Good On His Promise And They Wanted Him To Pay Their Fine

If you read Reddit stories for too long, there’s a good chance you’ll start to believe entitled people are really taking over the world.

And that goes double for stories that involve neighbors and parking spaces.

This kid tried to be civil, but when that didn’t work, he followed through on his threats.

Find out what happened when he did!

AITA for having my neighbors car towed? So I (20m) live in a condo lot with a couple of roommates, and we all have our own assigned parking spaces that we paid for. My space is next to our neighbors, who has two spots of their own. Now, normally, I don’t have a problem with said neighbors. They’re very friendly, very courteous of the other people in the condo lot, and just very good neighbors overall.

They didn’t deny parking in his spot.

After the first day of this happening, I asked around to the other tenants in my lot to try and see whose car it was, and no one knew who the car belonged to. Then I asked the neighbors who have spaces next to mine, and they said, “Yeah, it’s family. You’re normally gone all day at college (I am currently in college) so we didn’t think it would be that big a deal since that space is normally unoccupied during the day.”

He told them if they didn’t stop he would have the car towed.

I then asked, “Well, how long is your family going to be staying with you?” I figured if it was only gonna be a couple days or even a week, I could suck it up and just park across the street. They replied, “They’ll be staying with us for a while. We don’t know how long exactly, but at the least, it will be a couple of weeks, if not months.” Needless to say I was not happy. I said, remaining calm and collected, “If I come home tomorrow, and their car is parked in my spot that I paid for, then I will have your car towed.” They assured me it wouldn’t, and I left feeling pretty satisfied.

So, he had the car towed.

The next day however, I come home, and the car is still in my spot. So I park across the street, go to their condo, and confront them, asking why their family car still in my spot. They said “Oh sorry, we didn’t want to park across the street” I said, “Okay” and left, fuming. I went inside my condo and called the building manager and asked them to call a tow truck. About a half hour later, the tow truck arrived, and towed their car. I moved my car into my spot.

Now, they think he should pay the fee for them to get it back.

The neighbors saw this, and asked me why I did that. I said, “Because you had a car in a spot that wasn’t yours.” They called me an a******, and want me to pay the fine to get the car back. My roommates on the other hand don’t think I’m an a****** because it is my spot. So Reddit, AITA for having my neighbors car towed?

These people really have some nerve.

I bet Reddit agrees!

There will be a fee for that.

They were warned.

He was nicer than he had to be.

He should feel no guilt.

This is the bottom line.

What makes someone think this way?

I would really like to know.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.