His Neighbor’s Leaf Blowing Annoyed Him Until He Revealed That He Was Trying To Get Revenge On A Lazy Stepson. So He Joined In The Fun To Teach The Kid A Lesson.

It takes a village to raise a child. This expression is corny and cliche, but it often rings true, like in this story about two neighbors.

They joined forces to teach a kid a lesson and it came with a surprise benefit.

Check it out!

Was annoyed with neighbor until I benefited from his petty revenge At 7 pm last night, my neighbor gets out his backpack leaf blower and work on the leaves in his yard. It’s dark, it had been drizzling earlier. I was starting to get a little annoyed because I was trying to enjoy dinner while watching TV. That was, until I heard a knock on my door…

Then comes a pleasant surprise.

It was my neighbor asking me to move my car out of the street into the driveway for a minute and in return he would blow all of the leaves off my front lawn for me. He tells me that his stepson was supposed to hand rake their leaves earlier that day before he left for work, but didn’t. Angry, he grabs his leaf blower and proceeds to blow all the leaves from the yard into the street in the spot where his stepson parks his car in front of the house. He realizes that he doesn’t have enough leaves. This is when he knocks on my door.

It literally becomes a painful lesson for the kid.

He got rid of the leaves on my front lawn and the leaves on my other neighbor’s front lawn and added them to the pile on the street. He then had me move my car back in to its original spot which was on one end of the leaf pile and parked his work truck on the other end of the leaf pile. All so his stepson would have to park down the block and do a “walk of shame” home.

Here’s what people are saying.

“Skipper” made me laugh. This reminds me of a scene in a 1950s sitcom.

Isn’t that what Reddit is for? Passing wisdom on to the next generation.

I’m sure a lot of people would do it, but it’s a terrible idea for many reasons: wet leaves can clog storm drains, get stuck in your car, etc.

Thank you. It’s downright dangerous for so many reasons.

My guess is that more than one people in the residence has a car and they’d have to wake someone up to move their car out, so they can go to work.

Kid probably won’t forget about his chores again.

Or maybe he will. He is a kid.

