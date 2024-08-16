Employee Was Reported For Harassment By A Co-Worker Who Was Old Enough To Be His Mother, So He Decided Not To Lift A Finger Anymore To Help And Force Her To Finally Quit

Some people just can’t appreciate or notice it when someone does something nice for them…

Keep my distance, no problem. “When I was in college I worked nights as a housekeeper in the local hospital. The hospital had a cafeteria that closed at 8 pm and a snack bar that only closed from midnight until 1 am. It was always a bear to clean and the floors were the worst part. Once a week some guys would come in and make the most amazing omelets. 10 times as many people came on omelet night and I couldn’t start cleaning up until they left at 12:30 am. This gave me only 30 minutes to clean.

They had a system.

To help me out one of the floor crew guys helped me stack the tables and chair, quickly sweep up the stuff on the floor with his humongous dust mop and then he drove his riding floor cleaner(we called it the zamboni) and floors were done in 10 minutes. He didn’t have to do this and I was grateful every time he did. 2 years later he retired and I got the job driving the zamboni. I loved that job and was always ahead of schedule. Since that was the case I decided to help out the new hire girl who was now in charge of the snack bar cleaning. We got along great and I really felt like I was helping out. Boy was I wrong. I’m a large man 6’2″ and 250 lbs. I’m also a combat vet and despite being a “big teddy bear ” as my wife calls me some people are intimidated by me. I get to work one evening and my boss calls me into the office.

Huh…?

It’s the first time in 2.5 years that he ever has. He asks me about my relationship with the new girl who cleans the snack bar. I relate how I was always grateful when my predecessor had helped me with it so I tried to pass it along. I asked why. She had filed a complaint against me for ****** harassment! I was stunned. This lady who was old enough to be my mother said that I sought her out every night and forced her to talk to me for 15 minutes or more every night and she feared for her safety. It was inconceivable to me. She never acted at all intimidated and our conversations centered around our jobs, kids, etc. Normal work talk. My manager advised me to stay away from her and not to speak with her again.

He was ****** off.

CUE MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE That night was omelet night. I usually didn’t get one because I was always cleaning up after them and didn’t have the time but tonight I was famished and ordered 2. I sat there eating them with my trainer who was a sweet old lady my grandma’s age. I had of course bought her an omelet as well. We ate and got up just as the omelet guys were leaving. The place was a mess. On our way out the new girl asked me when I would bring the Zamboni by to clean up the floor. I just kept walking as though she wasn’t there.

It was time to speak some truth.

As I did my trainer told her oh he’s not allowed to do that for you anymore. New girl said but it’s his job. That’s when my trainer let her know in the sweetest old grandma way that it had never been my job but instead was just me trying to help her. Now however I was supposed to avoid speaking to her at all costs so I would never be doing that again. I didn’t stick around to watch her reaction but my trainer said she almost cried when the trainer told her what did you expect when you threw a good young man under the bus.

Sounds like she was a total disaster.

Learned a couple weeks later that she was after my spot on floor crew and thought her accusations would get me fired. I ended up changing jobs 3 months later. I heard through my friends that she tried to get my spot on floor crew and made a big stink when she didn’t get the job. She quit shortly after that. It still hurts my heart a little when I think that she would do that to a 23 year old kid with a family. Thank God I had managers who trusted me.”

She really messed that one up!

