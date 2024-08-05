Her Boyfriend Said Their Neighbors Could Share The Driveway, But Now It’s Really Crowded And Her Car Got Scratched

There are many places where parking spots are at a premium and it is hard for everyone to fit their cars.

WIBTA if I told the neighbours to stop parking on our driveway? Me and BF live in a rented property, no. 60, on a street that doesn’t have free parking. Our driveway is big enough for 2 cars (mine & my BF’s) and it is objectively ours; there is a plaque on the driveway which states it’s private parking belonging to us and it’s in our contract too.

We have neighbours – 59 & 58. No. 59 has a driveway which is connected to ours but has a different colour of gravel to differentiate between the two, and also has a plaque for 59. 59’s driveway is not big enough for two cars and No. 58 does not have a driveway. The people who live at 58 own a car and 59 didn’t own a car, so 59 kindly let 58 use their driveway. Last year, 59 bought a car. They spoke to my BF and asked if we would sell one of our cars so that they could share our driveway which my BF flat out refused. So 59 asked if we could just park a little closer together so we could fit all of the cars on this spot.

My BF agreed without talking to me about it which was crappy but that’s done now. So 59’s car parks on our driveway next to me and my BF. Now that we have to squeeze three cars into a two-car driveway, I have to park a little over the ‘side’ and I’m slightly parked on number 59’s driveway, which 58 uses. I spoke to 58 about this and they were fine with me parking slightly on their side as long as I left enough space for them which I honestly believe I do.

I was unhappy with this arrangement at first not only because my BF didn’t let me in on this decision, but because it is a very tight squeeze to fit four cars into this three car max spot. Over the last few months everyone has been parking so carelessly. My BF and number 59 haven’t been leaving me much space to get in so I’ve had to park a little bit more on 58’s side, meaning they’ve had difficulty parking too. 58 approached me last week and asked if I could give them some more room. So I spoke to my BF and asked if he’d park a little bit closer to give me more room, and if he could speak to 59 about parking closer too so all of us can fit.

But neither my BF nor 59 have done that and now the guy living at 58 has just scratched my car trying to get out of the driveway. He’s apologised and has offered to pay for the bodywork but has reminded me and my BF again to park more considerately, which I have been TRYING to do. I’m tired. I know my BF has some blame in this as he hasn’t parked great either, but I want to put my foot down now and say nope, 59 can’t share our driveway anymore, they must park on their own designated driveway now and 58 needs to find somewhere to park. My BF says I’m being inconsiderate but I feel like this agreement is just not working. WIBTA if I said 59 must park on their designated driveway? This will leave 58 struggling but that’s not my problem. They shouldn’t have moved into a house which didn’t have a driveway if they own a car (or the other way round). WIBTA?

