Her Ex-Boyfriend Ruined One Of Her Favorite Memories Of Their Relationship, So She Got Payback When He Asked Her For A Favor

Cut down “our” tree? The property manager would like a word with you. And a check. So I’m single again, after three years. This is relevant because my ex-bf exacted his own petty revenge by cutting down the willow tree where we first kissed. We had ducked under the branches forming a sort of yellow-green umbrella, almost completely blocking out the rest of the world. It was an incredibly romantic moment, and I think more than anything else I’m mad at how that was ruined for me by his crappy move. I forwarded his text bragging about it right to the property manager of the fourplex we lived in. But that’s not the petty revenge, or at least not all of it.

A couple of weekends later, I saw him out in the garden with a bunch of tools. He had some kind of rototiller thingy that he used to get rid of the stump, a pick axe, shovels, etc. I learned later that in lieu of being sued and/or arrested, the landlord made him clear off remains of the old tree, excavate the stump and plant a new willow tree in its place. I assume he had to pay them some money as well, but I have no way to confirm.

So the petty revenge: After an entire day of grinding, picking, digging, hauling dirt, etc. he got pretty mucked up. Being the idiot he was, he decided to come up and ask if he could shower off before leaving. And I said (you can quote me on this), “HELL no.”

And so my jerk ex had to put his mud and sweat covered rear end into his pristine Dodge Ram-something pickup that he treats like it’s made out of cotton wool and needs to be kept in plastic sleeves like a rare pokemon card. I watched his lame attempt at putting newspaper down on the seat, only to drop a thousand F-bombs after he noticed the newsprint rubbing off. It didn’t make up for the loss of a beautiful tree, or how he poisoned one of the best memories I had of our relationship. But it helped to confirm that dumping him was the right decision.

Don’t cut down trees that you don’t own. It’s not that hard.

It sounds like the ex-bf learned his lesson.

