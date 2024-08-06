Her Mom Constantly Criticizes Her About Her Toilet, So When She Finds Her Mom Forgot To Flush Her Own, She Leaves It For 10 Days

One of the common beefs moms have about their own moms is that they often criticize how they run their house, raise their kids, etc.

While returning a favor for her mom, a smelly opportunity presented itself to put her mom in her place.

Check out how she accepted the challenge and why she enjoyed it.

Stanky bathroom revenge My mom happily accepted our request for her to babysit because she’s a super grandma. But after every one of these babysitting occasions, she would complain to me that my toilet is too dirty. Anyway, later that year my parents went on vacation for 10 days and asked me to look after their pets and plants.

A lot of people would find the next part disgusting to witness, but not OP.

I found the toilet was absolutely full of pee, like orange… She’d clearly forgotten to flush like a whole day’s worth before leaving for the trip.

OP hoped what she did next would stop the nagging.

I shut the door and left that cesspool to fester for the whole 10 days they were gone. Now mom knows what a truly dirty toilet looks (and smells) like. I like to imagine she had a super hard time cleaning it.

Yikes! That must have STUNK!

Here’s what people are saying.

There are other consequences, too. Those fumes become toxic over time. This isn’t a reasonable prank.

Ew no. What’s wrong with you?! LOL

But then she would have to admit that leaving it was intentional.

A “urethra moment”. I see what you did there!

Hmm. Maybe. There must be another way.

Find another way to end this. Yeesh.

