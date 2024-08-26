Her Niece Was Ungrateful For Her Laptop Because Her Own Kids Got MacBooks, So She Returned It And The Family Is Livid

For some people, the only consequence to being ungrateful is getting a lecture or the silent treatment.

That’s not the case in this family!

See what happened with this person and her niece’s laptop.

AITA for returning a laptop? My sister Maria has always had other priorities than taking care of her children. Her daughter Jace needed a laptop, but couldn’t pay for one herself.

So I got her an HP laptop with a touch screen so she could take it with her.

It starts off with what OP would probably call audacity.

Jace became extremely ungrateful. She said it was unfair because I’d given my kids MacBooks for school, which are more expensive and, in her mind, inferior. My sister called saying Jace changed her mind and needed the laptop.

Then OP showed her niece that she doesn’t mess around.

Too bad because I returned it to the store. I told my sister that Jace should call me and apologize. Instead, my sister, parents, and several other people got together to get Jace her laptop and putting me on blast about what I did. I do not think I’m in the wrong for returning the laptop after Jace acted like that.

Here’s what people are saying.

Ingrate indeed! There’d be a picture of her beside the word.

Right. What I don’t get is why she puts herself as a niece on the same plane as her daughter. Seriously?!

Evidently, yes. She’s in for a rude awakening after she graduates.

And yet this type is like “I have no idea why she would drive drunk or steal from someone’s yacht!”

That would be fair. It also teaches self-respect, which is an important lesson.

Macs are better, though. I’ll give her that.

