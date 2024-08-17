Her Roommate Took Her Paid Parking Spot Without Asking, Then Got Upset When She Called Her Out On It

For many people, paying for access to a specific parking spot is worth it for the convenience of having a car nearby.

What happens when your ‘friend’ parks in your spot without asking, then gets upset that you call her out on it?

That’s the situation in this story, let’s read it to get the full deals.

AITA For telling my roommate she can’t park in the driveway even though she’s just had surgery? I live with 2 other girls. “Ashley” and I pay extra every month to park in the garage.

Pretty simple setup.

“Lily” parks in visitor parking. There are areas of visitor parking throughout the development including one right by our house. Lily and I used to be good friends, then she started ignoring and being rude more and more to both Ashley and me. So, things had been declining before this incident. Lily got breast enhancement surgery. She was on pain meds and had some physical restrictions to aid in her recovery, as is typical.

Wow, she didn’t even ask?

A few days after the surgery, I got home and she had parked in the driveway on my “side” of the garage. The visitor parking near us was full (which I assumed was why Lily had parked on the driveway) and I didn’t want to park on the other side of the garage because I knew Ashley was right behind me. So, I somehow finnagled my way into my spot in the garage in front of Lily’s car. Lily wasn’t home, so I couldn’t have asked her to move her car. A short while later, my calendar reminded me I had a job interview!

Well, you did put the car there yourself.

But now my car was blocked in the garage and I wasn’t sure I’d be able to get it out the same way I’d been able to get it in. Fortunately, Ashley’s boyfriend lent me his car to drive to the interview. I confronted Lily about her parking in the garage. She said someone else had driven her somewhere in her car and when they got back, there wasn’t parking near the house and that she isn’t supposed to move too much after surgery, so they parked in the driveway then left in his car.

Yup, she had the option to park there, if she paid.

I told her I pay to park in the garage and should be able to expect to use it and that she knew she wouldn’t get a parking space near the house when she decided she didn’t want to pay extra for the space. Now she’s even more mad than before. She won’t talk to me at all except in annoyed or angry tones and she’s talking bad about me behind my back to our mutual friends. Parking shouldn’t be that big of a deal, so maybe I made too much of it? AITA?

That’s a tough situation, but the bottom line is it is her parking spot and Lilly shouldn’t use it without asking.

Let’s see if the comments have any advice.

A little kindness goes a long way.

Yup, just talk about it ahead of time!

I mean, this commenter isn’t wrong.

This seems like the obvious answer.

Yeah, she’s being dramatic.

Come on ladies, a little communication could have prevented this drama.

It sounds like neither one of them really care.

