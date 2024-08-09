Her Younger Sister Takes Advantage Of A Rent-Free Apartment, So She’s Considers Cutting Off Her Financial Support

When a little sister gets a free apartment courtesy of her older sister and her husband, she has it made.

Rent-free, bills paid, independence at her fingertips—what more could a college student want?

But it turns out her idea of “independence” comes with a side hustle, and big sis is not thrilled about the surprise tenant in the mix.

Read on for the story!

WIBTA if I (26F) stopped paying the utilities for my sister’s (19F) apartment? So I (26F) am currently a stay at home mom, but my husband (27M) makes a comfortable salary that we can still afford to take care of our baby, as well as help out my family without it being too much trouble on the finances. My younger sister (I’ll call her Cece) is going to college in another state for uni and is currently a sophomore. She got accepted into a university with a really good art program, but couldn’t afford to dorm and pay for her school’s tuition with her loan and savings. So my husband and I bought her a decent apartment (paid for in full) in a good area so she can commute to school. It’s technically under our name, but we let her treat it as her own, so she can feel independent.

That’s above even going above and beyond.

We pay for everything- including the utilities (even wifi), so she lives there rent free and is able to save her money she makes from working part time and focus on school. But the other day I found out that she’s not even living in the apartment and is instead living with her boyfriend! She apparently has been for the past school year and just didn’t tell anyone- and is renting out the apartment for cheap to one of her friends (AND WE HAVE BEEN BASICALLY PAYING FOR A STRANGER TO LIVE THERE)?! I only found out after a package I ordered for her got returned to me (it was a wellness package with some snacks and stuff, usually I Amazon things over but I actually packed this one myself so I had to send it with UPS, and this one was returned).

Come again?!

Cece’s justification for this is that she “needs the money” for the graduation trip she’s saving up for- which is literally in years so i don’t know why it’s such a big deal yet? But my husband and I don’t want to be paying for her friend to live there while she lives for free with her boyfriend anyways. I don’t want to kick Cece’s friend out as she’s an innocent party and leave her stranded, but maybe if I take her on as a renter we can work this out separately. Would I be a jerk if I cut Cece off financially?

Geez. She is left to decide whether to continue footing the bill or teach her sister a lesson about responsibility and gratitude.

Would it make her a jerk? Reddit thinks heck no.

This person says big sis needs to take action immediately.

And this person advises to pull that apartment right from under her.

This commenter is very pro cutting her off.

Yep.

Little sister’s rental hustle might just cost her a family discount.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.