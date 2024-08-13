His Biological Kids Save Their Money And Have A Weekly Lunch, So His Stepdaughter Asked For Money To Join Them But He Said No

Blended families have some pretty unique challenges.

There are bound to be disagreements, especially about money.

AITA for not buying my stepdaughter any food Since it’s summer all 3 of my kids have jobs so they won’t be cooped up in the house and earn some extra money for fun. My stepdaughter waited too late to apply anywhere, so all the places close already had spots filled already.

My kids are pretty close, so on Thursdays they all eat lunch together if they don’t have plans. When they asked her if she wanted to join them, she said no because she was saving up for a pair of shoes she wanted.

A few minutes later she came to ask me to buy her some food I said no because she had money she just doesn’t want to spend it. She called her mom and she ended up buying for her, but when she came home she gave me an earful about “favoritism.” AITA?

Good point. I understand that she can’t help that all the jobs are gone, but she can have her own business petsitting, mowing lawns, etc.

It’s a good lesson, but you only have so many summers in a childhood.

Same. It’s summer! They can learn a lesson any time.

I wonder why OP didn’t say if or why she hasn’t done that.

Maybe she would be uncomfortable eating something from home out at a food court?

Now I’m hungry.

