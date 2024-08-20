His Neighbors Had Loud Parties Every Night And Wouldn’t Relent Even When The Cops Showed Up, So He Pushed Them Out With The Stinkiest Smell Possible

There’s nothing worse than losing sleep because of loud neighbors.

Especially when they’re loud on weekdays when you have work the next day.

The person in this story had a creative and smelly solution to the problem.

See for yourself how it worked like a charm.

I stopped my neighbors loud parties and they ended up moving. Our neighbors had very loud parties frequently that would go until 3:00am or 4am even on weeknights. Neighbors called the cops on him and his family, but nothing worked. Finally, I had completely had it and ordered this stuff called liquid ***.

What happened next likely ruined everyone’s appetite.

During their next party, I went outside and poured the entire 4 ounce bottle on my side of the fence along the fence line then quickly ran back inside. Within 20 minutes, the music was off and the guests were chattering trying figure out what was wrong. The guests left to my delight and everyone in my house finally got some sleep.

The results couldn’t have been better.

The following day there was a huge sewage repair company truck outside their house most of the day. A month later a for sale a appeared for one day and it was sold to very quiet lady who said “I hope my wind chimes aren’t too loud for you.”

